Minister Of Municipality: Qatar Witnessing Comprehensive Renaissance, Reflecting On Citizens' Quality Of Life And Prosperity

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE Minister of Municipality Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie affirmed that the State of Qatar, under the wise leadership of HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, witnessed great progress and a comprehensive renaissance in various fields, which reflected in improving the quality of life and prosperity for all citizens.

His Excellency added in a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA) on the occasion of the National Day that there has been significant and diversified economic growth in various sectors domestically, which contributed to enhancing the sustainability of the national economy, a renaissance, and great achievements made in infrastructure projects and facilities, which had a role in the success of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. He added that this renaissance also included the fields of education, scientific research, health care, environmental preservation, and sustainable development.

HE Minister of Municipality continued by saying that the State of Qatar continued to strengthen its role and position abroad as a leading country in the region and the world through active participation in various regional and global forums and events, contribution to resolving many regional and international conflicts and crises, in addition to its humanitarian role in the provision of support and humanitarian aid to many countries suffering from conflicts and natural disasters, which reflects its commitment to international cooperation and the contribution to resolve humanitarian and political issues, and affirms its role as an influential player in all fields.

HE the Minister of Municipality extended his warmest congratulations and blessings to HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the occasion of Qatar National Day and congratulated the honorable Qatari people on this glorious occasion, pointing out that the anniversary of Qatar National Day, which falls on Dec. 18 each year, is of special importance to all Qataris, as it constitutes an integral part of the national identity and cultural heritage of the country.

He pointed out that this occasion carries great significance, including enhancing the spirit of belonging, unity, and cohesion among the various segments of Qatari society and taking pride in the history of their country, its cultural and civilizational heritage, and the achievements, progress, and development it has made in various economic, social, cultural, sports, and service fields over the past decades.

He said that Qatar National Day is a purely national occasion, commemorated by Qataris to pay tribute to the founding of the modern State of Qatar when Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani succeeded his father in 1878 and established in the country the concepts of national unity and pride.

As a result, His Excellency added, the national day serves as a reflection of the spirit of national cohesion in which the Qatari people of all segments gather to commemorate this memory by enhancing positive interaction and cohesion among members of society and furthering Qatari values, customs, and traditions for the current generations and transferring them to future generations.

HE Minister of Municipality pointed out that the Qatar National Day is an important occasion to recall the luminous march of the State of Qatar throughout its history and its achievements and sacrifices until it has become a leading country regionally and globally. He added that the country will continue its blessed march on the path of renaissance and development for a better future for current and future generations.

