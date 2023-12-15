National Day A Commemoration Of The Ancestors' Achievements: Sheikh Khalifa

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Chairman of Qatar Chamber Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim al-Thani emphasised that the National Day holds an annual significance, epitomising the values of unity, co-operation, and loyalty to the country's sagacious leadership. He added that this occasion serves as a commemoration of the achievements of ancestors, instilling a drive to pursue further progress and prosperity for Qatar.

On the occasion of the National Day, Sheikh Khalifa extended on his behalf, the chamber's Board of Directors, and the private sector sincere felicitations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, His Highness the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa al-Thani, His Highness the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad al-Thani, and to all Qatari nationals and residents. He added that this day is deeply entrenched in everyone's hearts, invokes prayers for the continuous blessings of security, safety, prosperity, and progress upon the State of Qatar. He expressed his hope for the preservation of these blessings under the wise leadership and diligent efforts of the esteemed government.

Sheikh Khalifa clarified in a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA) that this year's National Day coincides with a year since Qatar hosted the remarkable biggest sporting event, which attracted global attention to the Middle East, specifically Qatar, as the first Arab and Middle Eastern country to host this tournament in its history.

He added that commemorating Qatar's historic hosting of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, one year after the World Cup, is a reason for collective pride for everyone, especially after the unparalleled success Qatar achieved in hosting a tournament that will remain etched in the world's memory, leaving a significant legacy that will endure for many years.

He pointed out the significant support that the wise leadership provides to the Qatari private sector, considering it a genuine partner in the country's developmental journey. He highlighted the speech of His Highness the Father Amir during the opening of the 52nd ordinary session of the Shura Council, emphasising the measures taken by the country on legislative and administrative levels to enhance economic openness and partnership between the public and private sectors. This includes the protection of intellectual property rights, support for national product competitiveness, and digital transformation. Additionally, the state's attention towards developing the business environment, attracting investment, and benefiting from the available infrastructure, which has been successfully developed in recent years, bolstering its competitiveness in attracting investments, was also emphasised.

He further highlighted the constant dedication of His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, the Amir of the State, to realising a partnership between the public and private sectors and its fruits in enhancing the role of the private sector in the national economy. He noted His Highness's interest in promoting startups, developing regulations governing foreign investment, and showcasing Qatar internationally as a hub for direct foreign investment.

Sheikh Khalifa affirmed that 2023 was a year teeming with activities and achievements for Qatar Chamber (QC). During this year, the members of the chamber's Board of Directors were elected for the seventh session (2023-2028), and the QC became member of the International Federation of Freight Forwarders Associations (FIATA), which is the largest global organisation that includes freight forwarders worldwide.

He noted that the Qatar Chamber organised the ninth edition of the Made in Qatar exhibition, under the generous patronage of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani. The exhibition was inaugurated by HE the Minister of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad bin Qassim al-Abdullah al-Thani, with the presence of HE the Minister of Finance Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari, as well as several members of the chamber's Board of Directors, businessmen, representatives of companies, manufacturers, and those interested in the industry. Qatar Chamber organised the exhibition, which lasted four days, in collaboration with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, featuring the participation of more than 450 factories and industrial companies at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre.

He indicated that Qatar Chamber continued its role in representing and protecting the interests of the private sector and communicating with the relevant authorities in the state. This aims to solve all the challenges that might hinder the private sector's hoped-for role in the country's development process. Qatar Chamber continued to support and develop the business sectors in the country, and work to encourage investment in Qatar and promote the Qatari economy, the investment climate and the opportunities available for investment in the country.

Regarding the Sectoral Committees, he clarified that they continued to network and meet with business owners and company representatives in order to hear their proposals, and identify the challenges facing companies in each sector in order to work on solutions.

He added that during the year, the chamber strengthened its digital structure and developed its programmes to modernise the services it provides to the business community and simplify matters for its members and its affiliated companies and institutions, indicating that the chamber issued during the current year and until the end of November 43,284 certificates of origin, including 37,365 electronic certificates and 5,919 non-electronic certificates.

It also issued 4 cards of temporary entry books for goods, and 25 TIR books (World Customs Transport System for the Carriage of Goods across International Land Borders), pointing out that the total number of affiliates until the end of November was 86201 affiliates, of which 5619 were new affiliates.

He explained that during the year 2023, the chamber organised and participated in more than 175 events, and held 37 meetings for delegations accompanying heads of state, heads of government, ministers, government officials, and representatives of international institutions and chambers of commerce from different countries. During these meetings, they discussed strengthening co-operation relations between Qatari businessmen and their counterparts in various countries of the world. These meetings also reflected great international interest in the investment climate in Qatar, and high confidence in the Qatari economy, as the Qatari side was briefed on the investment opportunities available in these countries. These delegations were also briefed on the investment climate in Qatar and the available opportunities as well as discussing co-operation relations with Qatari companies.

He revealed that the chamber participated during the year 2023 in more than 26 external events, organised and participated in more than 11 forums and conferences, received more than 59 trade delegations, and signed memorandums of understanding with 8 counterpart entities and chambers of commerce.

MENAFN15122023000067011011ID1107604799