Qatar Press Center Slams Israel's Targeting Of Al Jazeera Journalists

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Qatar Press Center (QPC) Friday deplored the Israeli military aircraft's targeting of Al Jazeera's correspondent in Gaza, Wael Al-Dahdouh, and the channel's cameraman, Samer Abu Daqqa, by directly bombing the Haifa School in Khan Yunis.

In a statement posted on X, QPC said it considers the targeting of reporter Wael Al-Dahdouh a total crime, as his family was targeted last October 25 in their home and they became martyrs, including his wife, son and daughter.

The Israeli occupation forces continue to kill and target journalists and the number of journalist victims has already more than 85.

As part of the Center's efforts to intensify joint journalistic efforts to defend press freedom, and to urge human rights and media organizations to protect journalists and ensure their safety, the Center called on Reporters Without Borders, to take the initiative to provide protection for journalists and to move forward with the global movement to compel the Israeli military forces to stop its blatant violations of international laws and conventions.

QPC emphasised the continuation of its efforts to contribute to revealing the crimes of the occupation through journalists who has witnessed the blatant aggression launched by Israel against civilians and civilian facilities in the Gaza Strip since the seventh of last October.

QPS also wished a speedy recovery to colleagues Al-Dahdouh and Abu Daqqa, who were transferred for treatment medical facilitiy for their injuries, and safety for all journalists working in the area and praised their professional efforts and determination to continue covering events despite all the threats and crimes committed by the occupier.

