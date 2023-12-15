Norwegian PM Meets Sheikh Mohamed

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store received Friday in Oslo HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani.

The meeting dealt with discussing the latest developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as ways to reduce escalation and ceasefire.

HE Sheikh Mohamed also stressed the necessity of opening humanitarian corridors in a sustainable manner to ensure the continued entry of aid to the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip, and to provide the necessary protection for relief convoys until they reach the northern strip.

He expressed Qatar's firm position in condemning all forms of targeting civilians, and that killing innocent civilians, especially women and children, and practicing the policy of collective punishment is unacceptable under any pretext.

MENAFN15122023000067011011ID1107604793