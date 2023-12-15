Entergy Provides Free Legal Assistance To Vulnerable Community Members During Second Empowering Pro Bono Day

(MENAFN- 3BL) For the second year in a row, Entergy participated in EmPOWERing Pro Bono Day , an industry-wide service day that we helped found to provide pro bono legal support for low-income, vulnerable community members in electric companies' service areas. The event was launched in 2022 by the Pro Bono Institute in partnership with Entergy's legal department and the Edison Electric Institute. The event serves to spotlight the need to increase access to justice by providing legal services to marginalized communities and promote in-house pro bono collaboration with law firms and legal services organizations.

"While our attorneys prioritize incorporating pro bono efforts into our work year-round, we also feel it's important to create these opportunities to join our colleagues across the company and the industry in a focused effort to make a positive impact," said Pro Bono Counsel Christy Kane. "We feel privileged to be able to use our skills and training to make a meaningful difference in the lives of the most vulnerable members of our community."

During the day of service, more than 30 Entergy volunteers assisted more than 60 clients with life-planning documents for seniors, small succession affidavits for low-income homeowners, expungement of criminal records, brief advice hotlines, clinics, and more. This event followed Entergy's internal company-wide day of service on Oct. 24 in honor of National Pro Bono Week.

Since 2012, Entergy attorneys have contributed more than 20,000 hours of pro bono services, for an in-kind donation to the community of over $5.6 million. These attorneys offer free legal advice and representation to community members in need on matters ranging from life-planning documents for first responders, to FEMA claims after natural disasters, to veterans' benefits access, to family law issues, to post-conviction relief for incarcerated survivors of domestic violence, to assistance for non-profits and minority and women-owned small businesses.

Learn more about our legal department's recent pro bono work here .