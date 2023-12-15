Linking The Universal Right To Work And The GRI Climate Change Standard Draft

(MENAFN- 3BL) On December 10th, the world commemorated the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights-a pivotal document that established the entitlement of every individual to certain inherent rights.

The Universal Declaration of Human Rights underscores the right to work, emphasizing just and favorable working conditions, protection against unemployment, and the right to adequate remuneration. It ensures a standard of living conducive to human dignity, augmented by social protection measures if necessary.

Beyond human rights disclosures embedded in GRI's Universal Standards 2021 and GRI's social topic standards, the GRI Climate Change exposure draft places a great focus on the human aspect of climate change and the concept of just transition. This concept focuses on an equitable, inclusive shift toward green economies and creating viable employment opportunities while ensuring no one is left behind. A just transition is a crucial aspect that has not yet been stressed enough in the current climate reporting landscape.

The GRI Climate Change exposure draft introduces dedicated disclosures on just transition metrics, including:



Number of jobs generated, eliminated, and redeployed due to the transition plan

Employee training statistics for upskilling and reskilling Geographical impact of the organization's transition plan on local communities and Indigenous Peoples, along with the agreements established with them.

Moreover, the concept of just transition is present throughout the GRI Climate Change exposure draft. The exposure draft includes multiple disclosures, urging organizations to report their impacts on workers, local communities, vulnerable groups associated with the adaptation plan, and the use of GHG removals and carbon credits. This comprehensive human-centered approach of this draft amplifies the imperative to address climate change in a manner that safeguards the rights, welfare, and dignity of all individuals.

Get Involved

The Climate Change Standard exposure draft, as well as the Energy Standard exposure draft, were made public on November 21st, with the opportunity still open for all stakeholders to submit their views and feedback, including on the drafts' feasibility and completeness. The public comment is open until February 29th, 2024. You are encouraged to provide feedback through the online survey, available through the following link: Climate Change and Energy exposure drafts survey .

In addition, a free global Q&A webinar on the exposure drafts will take place on January 24th at 11:00 AM (ET). Reserve your spot here .