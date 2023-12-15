               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
FTA, Investments And Education On Table During Oman Ruler's India Visit


12/15/2023 2:02:03 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India and Oman are set to discuss the proposed bilateral free trade agreement (FTA), investment opportunities and cooperation in the education sector during Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik's state visit to New Delhi, according to persons aware of the matter.

