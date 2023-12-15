Imam From Mecca To Lay Foundation Stone For New Ayodhya Mosque: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Imam-e-Haram from Mecca will reportedly lay the foundation stone for the mosque proposed to be built in Dhannipur in the Ayodhya district of Uttar Pradesh.\"The foundation stones of the Mohammed Bin Abdullah Masjid will be laid by Imam-e-Haram or the Imam who leads namaz at the holy mosque in the precincts that also house the Kaaba in Mecca,\" the Times of India reported Mohammed Bin Abdullah mosque, named after Prophet Mohammed-Bin-Abdullah, will be built by the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation Trust on land allotted in Dhannipur village in compliance with the Supreme Court's directives in 2019 READ: Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya sends real estate prices soaring: 'One biswa land is worth Rs....'In its 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoom verdict, the Supreme Court had ordered that the \"land admeasuring 5 acres be allotted to the Sunni Central Waqf Board either by the Central Government out of the acquired land or by the Government of Uttar Pradesh within the city of Ayodhya\". The Supreme Court had granted the entire 2.77 acres of disputed land in Ayodhya to the deity Ram Lalla temple READ: Ayodhya Ram temple trust shares photos of work on sanctum sanctorum as consecration ceremony nears | WatchThe mosque site is located around 22km away from the original location of the Babri Masjid, which was brought down on December 6, 1992, the Hindustan Times reported READ: Ram Mandir: Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi says dream of crores of Hindus is about to come trueAccording to Wion, the mosque is expected to be the biggest in India. It is likely to house the biggest Quran in the world with dimensions reading 21 feet high and 36 feet wide, according to Mumbai-based BJP leader Haji Arafat Shaikh, who was made chairman of the Masjid Muhammad Bin Abdullah's Development Committee.

