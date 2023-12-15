Parliament Security Breach: Patiala Court Sends Prime Accused Lalit Jha To 7-Day Police Remand

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The alleged mastermind of the Parliament security breach, Lalit Jha, was sent to a seven-day police remand by Patiala House court on Friday. Lalit Jha was produced before the house court after being arrested in Delhi on Thursday the proceedings, he was represented by his legal aide counsel, Umakant Kataria. The Delhi police sought a 15-day custody of Jha from the court citing a detailed investigation that would require the police to take Jha to different cities and places.
\"He is a mastermind. We need his custody to unearth the whole conspiracy and main motive behind the incident. We need to travel and take him to different cities and places. We need custody to recover the mobile devices also,\" Delhi police told the court, reported ANI.
Despite the request, the Delhi court sent him to a seven-day police remand Security breachThe Parliament security breach was meticulously planned for months before its execution on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack. On December 13, two people- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour. Without wasting a second, the two released yellow gas from canisters and shouted anti-establishment slogans before being overpowered by the MPs.
In another incident simultaneously, two protestors- Neelam (42) and Anmol (25), began protesting outside the Parliament with similar gas canisters. All four people were sent to seven-day custody of the Delhi Police Special Cell on Thursday Thursday night, Lalit Jha was interrogated by senior police officials, including two Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCP) and Additional Commissioners of Police. He narrated the whole incident during the interrogation was during the interrogation, Jha admitted to planning the plot of parliament security breach for months. One of the major obstructions during the planning was to obtain an entry pass in the Parliament, Lalit Jha told officials during investigation, according to ANI.
Lalit Jha had asked everyone who could arrange the pass so that they could easily enter Parliament, reported the news agency. He was continuously keeping an eye on ongoing developments and police movement through, news channels police officials have formed six teams that will go to the locations linked with the accused in Lucknow, Mysore, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Haryana, sources told ANI.
MENAFN15122023007365015876ID1107604752
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.