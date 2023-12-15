WATCH | Amit Shah Cites Sam Manekshaw To Point Out Jawaharlal Nehru's 'Mistakes': '2 Din Ruk Jaate Poora Pok...'

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "In a speech in the Rajya Sabha earlier this week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah cited the country's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw to highlight“mistakes” made by the late first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru when Kashmir was being invaded by Pakistanis said in the Upper House on December 11, \"I want to give a reference to Sam Manekshaw (who was then serving at the Directorate of Military Operations). He said at one place that when the Pakistanis were attacking Kashmir, then he was busy in discussions (don't want to name the person). Sam Manekshaw was present at a meeting in which Sardar Patel told Nehru, \"Do you want Kashmir or not?\" Then the decision to send the army was taken.\"
Amit Shah questioned the \"untimely\" ceasefire ordered during the attack by Pakistanis, especially when \"our army was winning\". \"Had there been no ceasefire at an inappropriate time, PoK would not have been there,\" Shah said said that back then,“the Indian Army was winning while Pakistanis were running way...(Indian authorities) should have waited two more days and the whole Pak-occupied-Kashmir would have come under the tricolor.”He also questioned the need to take the matter to the UN. Addressing members of the Rajy Sabha, Shah said Nehru himself had accepted his mistake quoted Nehru as saying back then: \"After the experience of the United Nations, I have come to the conclusion that no satisfactory results can be expected from there. I considered the ceasefire decision a good one, but we could not deal with this matter well. We should have had more thoughts on the ceasefire and taken it late. Though, these are the mistakes of the past.\"“This quote is of Jawaharlal Nehru. He himself accepted his mistake,” Shah said was speaking in the Rajya Sabha on December 11 during a discussion on the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 and Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 his address in the Upper House, the home minister reaffirmed that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is part of the country. He said that 24 seats have been reserved in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir many as \"24 seats have been reserved in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. I am saying this again Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is ours and no one can take it from us,\" Shah said added, \"Jahan tak tang nazariye ka sawaal hai, desh ki ek bhi inch zameen ka sawaal hai, humara nazariya tang rahega, hum dil bada nahi kar sakte. No one has the right to give away a section of our land to show off their big heart.\"
