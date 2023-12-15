Karnataka News: Dalit Woman Stripped, Paraded Naked After Her Son Elopes With Girl JP Nadda Forms Fact-Finding Team

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Karnataka police have arrested eight people and have launched a hunt for eight others for allegedly assaulting a 42-year-old Dalit woman in Belagavi district. The woman was assaulted, paraded naked, and tied to an electric pole in Vantamuri village on 11 December after her son eloped with a girl, who was engaged with someone else. As the police investigate the case, the politics is also heating up with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) forming a 5-member fact-finding team in connection with the incident.\"It is unfortunate that it happened. One boy, about 24 years old, fell in love with another girl from the same village and same community. They had run away together and in retaliation, the girl's parents destroyed the boy's house and forcefully took away the mother of the boy, removed her clothes, and tied her up to an electric pole,\" Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara told ANI.\"Immediately, our police went and rescued (the woman). She was brought to the hospital. We have registered a case and we have already arrested about seven people. Further investigation is going on. We are also trying to find where this boy and the girl have run away,\" said Parameshwara matter also came up for discussions in the Legislative Assembly in the state where the Home Minister reaffirmed strict action against the accused. \"On getting to know about the incident, police immediately rushed to the spot, rescued the woman and took her to hospital. Also, seven people have been arrested in connection with the case and necessary legal action is being taken against them,\" G Parameshwara said in the Assembly forms fact-finding teamBJP's national president JP Nadda called the incident 'shameful' and said it is a regular affair since Congress came to power in Karnataka in May 2023. Nadda then formed a 5-member fact-finding team with women MPs namely Aprajita Sarangi, Sunita Duggal, Locket Chatterjee, Ranjeeta Koli, and Asha Lakra MPs from Karnataka also launched a protest in the Parliament complex against the incident and demanded strict action from the Congress government in Karnataka.\"The law and order situation in Karnataka has fully collapsed. An SC lady, for no reason, was made naked and a procession was taken out, She was tied to an electric pole and beaten... Karnataka Congress government doesn't give security to SC, ST ladies,\" BJP leader and former Karnataka chief minister Sadananda Gowda told PTI BJP President B Y Vijayendra informed that they will hold a statewide agitation on 16 December against the incident.

MENAFN15122023007365015876ID1107604738