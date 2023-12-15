Year Ender 2023: Farzi To Bigg Boss; 7 Most-Searched Shows In India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Discover the entertainment trends of 2023. Explore the 7 most searched shows on Google, from drama to reality, shaping the year's viewing preferences.

Farzi, an Indian Hindi black comedy crime thriller, unfolds with Shahid Kapoor in the lead. Crafted by Raj & DK, it's a tale of deception and intrigue.

Wednesday, a supernatural coming-of-age comedy horror series, draws inspiration from Charles Addams' character Wednesday Addams. Discover the quirky tales in this American show.

Asur, an Indian Hindi psychological crime thriller series, captivates audiences with its gripping narrative. It's second season came out this year.

'Rana Naidu,' is a 2023 Indian action crime drama on Netflix, crafted by Karan Anshuman and Suparn Verma

'The Last of Us,' is an American post-apocalyptic drama on HBO. Created by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, it delivers a gripping television experience.

Scam 2003: The Telgi Story, a 2023 Hindi biographical financial thriller on SonyLIV. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, co-directed by Hansal Mehta, it unveils a compelling narrative.

The seventeenth season of Bigg Boss, is titled 'Bigg Boss: Dil, Dimaag aur Dum Ka Game.' This Indian-Hindi reality TV show promises an engaging mix of heart, mind, and strategy.