Year Ender 2023: 7 most popular Netflix shows

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Wednesday to Queen Charlotte are top 7 most popular Netflix shows of the year. View the list and catch up on anything that you might have missed this cozy December

Wednesday to Queen Charlotte are top 7 most popular Netflix shows of the year. View the list and catch up on anything that you might have missed this cozy December

The Night Agent has garnered widespread global acclaim as the most-watched show on Netflix, amassing an impressive 81,210,000,000 hours of viewership

Ginny & Georgia's second season secured the second spot in global Netflix popularity, captivating audiences with a total of 66,510,000,000 hours viewed

Wednesday: Season 1, starring Jenna Ortega, claimed the fourth position in global Netflix rankings, accumulating a noteworthy 50,770,000,000 hours of viewership

Queen Charlotte secured the fifth position as one of the most-watched shows on the OTT platform, captivating audiences globally with a total of 50,300,000,000 hours viewed

Season 4 of You claimed the sixth spot among Netflix's most popular shows, drawing in a substantial viewership of 44,060,000,000 hours

Securing the seventh position on the list, La Reina del Sur: Season 3 captivated audiences with a total of 42,960,000,000 hours viewed on the platform

Earning the eighth spot among Netflix's top-ranking shows, Outer Banks: Season 3 garnered widespread popularity, amassing a total of 40,250,000,000 hours viewed this year