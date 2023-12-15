               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Year Ender 2023: 7 Most Popular Netflix Shows


12/15/2023 2:01:28 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Wednesday to Queen Charlotte are top 7 most popular Netflix shows of the year. View the list and catch up on anything that you might have missed this cozy December

Year Ender 2023: 7 most popular Netflix shows

The Night Agent: Season 1

The Night Agent has garnered widespread global acclaim as the most-watched show on Netflix, amassing an impressive 81,210,000,000 hours of viewership

​Ginny & Georgia: Season 2

Ginny & Georgia's second season secured the second spot in global Netflix popularity, captivating audiences with a total of 66,510,000,000 hours viewed

Wednesday

Wednesday: Season 1, starring Jenna Ortega, claimed the fourth position in global Netflix rankings, accumulating a noteworthy 50,770,000,000 hours of viewership

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Queen Charlotte secured the fifth position as one of the most-watched shows on the OTT platform, captivating audiences globally with a total of 50,300,000,000 hours viewed

You: Season 4

Season 4 of You claimed the sixth spot among Netflix's most popular shows, drawing in a substantial viewership of 44,060,000,000 hours

​La Reina del Sur: Season 3

Securing the seventh position on the list, La Reina del Sur: Season 3 captivated audiences with a total of 42,960,000,000 hours viewed on the platform

Outer Banks: Season 3

Earning the eighth spot among Netflix's top-ranking shows, Outer Banks: Season 3 garnered widespread popularity, amassing a total of 40,250,000,000 hours viewed this year

