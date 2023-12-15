Kerala To Receive Heavy Rainfall In Next 2 Days; Yellow Alert In 7 Districts Tomorrow: IMD

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kerala and Tamil Nadu should expect significant rainfall in the upcoming days. Even though Tamil Nadu has recovered from the floods, there's a chance that heavy rain could fall again. As there may be significant rain tomorrow and the following day, Puducherry and Tamil Nadu have issued an orange alert.

Officials informed that there will be rain in Kerala too. In Kerala, an orange alert has been declared in Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts on Sunday (Dec 17) due to the possibility of heavy rains. At the same time, a yellow Alert has also been announced in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Palakkad and Malappuram districts due to the possibility of heavy rain at isolated places on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert has also been sounded in seven districts tomorrow (Dec 16) including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts. Due to the existence of a cyclonic circulation in the South-West Bay of Bengal, there is a possibility of heavy rainfall.

Special instructions to the general public:

In the event of a heavy rain warning, it is necessary to cooperate with it in the places where you have to move according to the instructions of the authorities. People living in danger zones should be careful as the storm surge is likely to be strong along various coasts. At the necessary stage, you should move. Fishing conditions should be kept safe. Residents of unsecured homes and those living in homes with weak roofs should be prepared to evacuate based on the warnings in the coming days.

Trees/posts/boards etc. standing in danger in private and public areas should be secured and trees should be trimmed. Emergencies should be brought to the attention of the authorities. At the stages of shifting to relief camps, they should be prepared to fully comply with the COVID standards. Those in disaster-prone areas should prepare an emergency kit immediately.

