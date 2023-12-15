BJP Leaders Divided Over Participation In Congress Dinner: B.Y. Vijayendra Raises Serious Concerns

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The controversy began when BJP MLAs attended a dinner following a meeting of the Congress Legislative Party, prompting varied responses from prominent BJP figures. Leader of the Opposition, R. Ashok, downplayed the matter, asserting that the participation of MLAs, including S.T Somasekhar, in the Congress-organised dinner did not constitute a breach of party discipline. Ashok even pointed out that Somasekhar had previously engaged with Congress leaders during a lunch invitation and had been an active participant in BJP events.

However, the state president, B.Y. Vijayendra, expressed a more serious concern about the issue, highlighting the attendance of BJP MLAs at a dinner hosted by the Congress. Vijayendra indicated his intention to discuss the matter with the concerned MLAs, raising questions about the potential implications of such actions on party unity and discipline.

The discord within the BJP comes at a time when the party is grappling with broader political issues, including its stance on key policy matters. In the midst of this internal turmoil, the BJP has not shied away from criticising the Congress government's priorities. Vijayendra, in a scathing remark, accused the state government of neglecting the plight of distressed farmers. He pointed out the irony of the government's readiness to allocate funds for minorities while seemingly turning a blind eye to the challenges faced by farmers during drought conditions.