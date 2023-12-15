IFFK 2023: Veteran Actor Prakash Raj To Be Chief Guest At Closing Ceremony

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: The 28th IFFK organized by the Kerala State Film Academy will be wrapped up today. Veteran actor Prakash Raj will be the chief guest for the closing ceremony at Nishagandhi Auditorium, Thiruvananthapuram.

At the festival's closing event, famed Polish filmmaker Krzysztof Sanusi will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. 15 films will be screened today at 15 theatres. The closing ceremony will given at 6 pm. Awards including Best Malayalam Film, Best Competition Film, and others will be presented during the closing ceremony. Cuban Ambassador to India, Alejandro Simancus will be chief guest for today's event.

The IFFK festival was kicked off on Friday, December 8, 2023, at 6:00 pm at Nishagandhi Auditorium, Thiruvananthapuram. Prominent Hindi actor Nana Patekar, who has won three National Film Awards for Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor was the chief guest at the function.

VK Prashanth MLA, Zilla Panchayat President Adv. D Suresh Kumar, International Competition Section Jury Chairperson and Portuguese Director Rita Acevedo Gomez, Latin American Package Curator Fernando Brunner, Sound Designer and Director Rasul Pookutty, Film Academy Chairman Ranjith, Director Shyama Prasad, KSFDC Chairman Shaji N. Karun, Cultural Workers Welfare Board Chairman Madhupal, Culture Department Secretary Mini Antony IAS, Film Chamber President BR Jacob, Academy Vice Chairman Premkumar, Secretary C. Ajoy, etc. also participated in the inaugural function.

There were 62 films in the international cinema category. Of these, 26 have been officially nominated for the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film by different nations. There were 12,000 delegates present at the film festival. Around a hundred filmmakers were present at the fair as guests.

