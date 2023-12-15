Cyber Crime: Over 3 Crore Swindled Within 15 Days In Bengaluru

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The cyber fraudsters have carried out a sophisticated scheme, labelled as "Digital Arrest," which has shaken Bengaluru, resulting in a staggering loss of over 3 crore rupees within just 15 days. The South-East Division of the city witnessed a surge in fraudulent activities, leaving law enforcement authorities stunned by the intricate nature of the cyber scams.

This recent modus operandi, termed "Digital Arrest," involves deceitful tactics by culprits, with a history of duping innocent people through various fraudulent methods. Despite the vigilant efforts of the police force, cybercriminals find new, elaborate ways to outsmart the police as well as the public.

The operation begins with the criminals placing calls to unsuspecting victims, posing as representatives of investigating agencies from various locations. By inducing fear, they falsely allege that a crime has been committed using the victim's Aadhaar card documents. Fearing legal repercussions, the public, particularly those easily alarmed by police-related calls, falls prey to the blackmailing strategy. The fraudsters demand hefty sums of money to exempt the victims from further investigation.

Tragically, several individuals have fallen victim to this malicious scheme, with approximately seven people reporting losses ranging from lakhs to crores of rupees. Reports have surfaced of an elderly couple from HSR Layout being cheated out of a staggering 1 crore 97 lakhs, shedding light on the severity of the situation. In just 15 days, cybercriminals operating within the South-East division have managed to defraud individuals of an alarming 3 crores.

Law enforcement officials are deeply troubled by the brazen tactics employed by the culprits and their accomplices, who operate under the guise of police authorities to carry out their fraudulent activities. A formal complaint has been lodged, and an investigation is underway..