Malayalam Actor Suresh Gopi's Tentatively Titled 'SG 257' Kickstarts In Kochi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) After the grand success of 'Garudan', actor-politician Suresh Gopi will be next seen in tentatively titled 'SG 257' as this would be the 257th film of his career. The film's pooja ceremony was held today (Friday) in Kochi.

The film is directed by Kunjamminis Hospital-fame, Sanal V Devan and produced by Vineet Jain and Sanjaypadiyoor under the banners of Maverick Movies Pvt Ltd and Sanjaypadiyoor Entertainments.



The film started with a simple pooja ceremony at Edappally Anchumana Devi Temple. Suraj Venjaramoodu performed the switch-on ceremony and Raja Singh gave the first clap.

The film is entirely in the thriller genre and also stars Gautham Vasudev Menon and Suraj Venjaramood in lead roles.

The story of the film is penned by Jithu K Jayan and Sesham Mikeil Fathima director Manu C Kumar. The latter has also penned the screenplay and dialogues. The technical crew comprises Ajay David Kachappilly (cinematography), Rahul Raj (composing) and Mansoor Muthutty (editing).

Suresh Gopi was last seen in 'Garudan' and received positive reviews after its initial screenings. The film is directed by Arun Varma, written by Midhun Manuel Thomas and produced by Listin Stephen.

The film stars Suresh Gopi and Biju Menon in the lead roles, alongside an ensemble cast including Jagadish, Siddique, Thalaivasal Vijay, Dileesh Pothan, Abhirami, Divya Pillai, Arjun Nandhakumar, Nishanth Sagar, Major Ravi and Jayan Cherthala.