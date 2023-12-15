Lockheed Martin Delivers Sixth MH60 Romeo Helicopter To Indian Navy

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) US-based defence giant Lockheed Martin said it has delivered a sixth MH60 Romeo helicopter to the Indian Navy and it is expected to deliver all 24 choppers by 2025, in an effort to enhance the naval force's operational capabilities.

“Upon Indian shores, a hero arrives, Elevating maritime security to greater heights,

Another #Romeo joins the Indian Navy's might, Guarding land and water, day and night!,” Lockheed Martin India said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

“6 MH60R helicopters are now available to the @IndianNavy for operational requirements in India,” the defence major added.

The MH60R choppers will be deployed on board the aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya.

In 2020, India placed an order worth USD 2.6 billion to procure 24 multi-mission Romeo helicopters with India-specific modifications, including Hellfire air-to-surface missiles and Mark 54 anti-submarine torpedoes.

These helicopters will replace the ageing British-made Sea King choppers. The Sea Kings are being used for transport purposes now.



However, the Sea Kings were mainly procured to carry out the role of anti-submarine warfare. Currently, the Indian Navy is dependent on P8I aircraft for anti-submarine warfare.

In May this year, the MH60 'Romeo' multi-mission helicopter successfully landed on indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and destroyer INS Kolkata. It is a versatile platform to be used for surveillance, anti-shipping, and search and rescue capabilities other than anti-submarine warfare.