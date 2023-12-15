IPL 2024 Auction: Key Details, Date, Where To Watch And More

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Gear up for the IPL Auction 2024, where a total of 333 players, including 214 Indian talents, will vie for a spot in the coveted league. Scheduled for Tuesday, December 19, this auction presents a significant opportunity for all 10 teams to strengthen their squads ahead of the 2024 season. With a maximum of 77 slots available, including 30 for overseas players, the bidding war promises excitement and anticipation.
The highest reserve price of Rs 2 crore has attracted 23 players, while 13 players have set their base price at Rs 1.5 crore. As teams strategize for the upcoming season, fans can catch the action on television through the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch:
For online viewers using smart TVs, laptops, or smartphones, the IPL Auction 2024 will be available for live streaming on the JioCinema website. Smartphone users can also access the live stream through the JioCinema app, ensuring a seamless viewing experience for cricket enthusiasts.
List of uncapped players:
Priyansh Arya - BATTER - 20 lakhs - India - 22 years old
Saurav Chuahan - BATTER - 20 lakhs - India - 23 years old
Shubham Dubey - BATTER - 20 lakhs - India - 29 years old
Rohan Kunnummal - BATTER - 20 lakhs - India - 25 years old
Angkrish Raghuvanshi - BATTER - 20 lakhs - India - 19 years old
Sameer Rizvi - BATTER - 20 lakhs - India - 20 years old
Manan Vohra - BATTER - 20 lakhs - India - 30 years old
Raj Angad Bawa - ALL-ROUNDER - 20 lakhs - India - 21 years old
Shahrukh Khan - ALL-ROUNDER - 40 lakhs - India - 28 years old
Mohd. Arshad Khan - ALL-ROUNDER - 20 lakhs - India - 26 years old
Sarfaraz Khan - ALL-ROUNDER - 20 lakhs - India - 26 years old
Arshin Kulkarni - ALL-ROUNDER - 20 lakhs - India - 19 years old
Vivrant Sharma - ALL-ROUNDER - 20 lakhs - India - 24 years old
Atit Sheth - ALL-ROUNDER - 20 lakhs - India - 28 years old
Hrithik Shokeen - ALL-ROUNDER - 20 lakhs - India - 23 years old
Ramandeep Singh - ALL-ROUNDER - 20 lakhs - India - 26 years old
Ricky Bhui - WICKETKEEPER - 20 lakhs - India - 27 years old
Tom Kohler-Cadmore - WICKETKEEPER - 40 lakhs - England - 29 years old
Kumar Kushagra - WICKETKEEPER - 20 lakhs - India - 19 years old
Urvil Patel - WICKETKEEPER - 20 lakhs - India - 25 years old
Vishnu Solanki - WICKETKEEPER - 20 lakhs - India - 31 years old
Rasikh Dar - BOWLER - 20 lakhs - India - 24 years old
Yash Dayal - BOWLER - 20 lakhs - India - 26 years old
Sushant Mishra - BOWLER - 20 lakhs - India - 23 years old
Ishan Porel - BOWLER - 20 lakhs - India - 25 years old
Akash Singh - BOWLER - 20 lakhs - India - 21 years old
Kartik Tyagi - BOWLER - 20 lakhs - India - 23 years old
Kuldip Yadav - BOWLER - 20 lakhs - India - 27 years old
Murgan Ashwin - BOWLER - 20 lakhs - India - 33 years old
Shreyas Gopal - BOWLER - 20 lakhs - India - 30 years old
Pulkit Narang - BOWLER - 20 lakhs - India - 29 years old
M. Siddharth - BOWLER - 20 lakhs - India - 25 years old
Shiva Singh - BOWLER - 20 lakhs - India - 24 years old
Manav Suthar - BOWLER - 20 lakhs - India - 21 years old
Dinesh Bana - BATTER - 20 lakhs - India - 19 years old
