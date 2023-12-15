Khirsu To Chopta: 7 Offbeat Winter Destinations In Uttarakhand

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) From Khirsu to Chopta, discover 7 offbeat destinations in Uttarakhand. Explore tranquil landscapes and hidden gems in this winter travel guide.

Each of these places in Uttarakhand offers a unique experience, whether it's the tranquility of Khirsu, the adventure of trekking in Munsiyari, or the spiritual vibes of Mana and Kausani. It's a diverse state with something for every type of traveler.

Khati is a small village in the Pindar Valley, situated on the trekking route to the Pindari Glacier. It serves as a base for treks to the Pindari and Sunderdhunga Glaciers. The village offers a glimpse into the local culture and provides a peaceful environment surrounded by Himalayan landscapes

Mana is a village near the Indian-China border in the Chamoli district. Known as the last village of India, Mana is close to the religious site of Badrinath. Visitors can explore the Vyas Gufa (cave) and the Bhim Pul (bridge) associated with Hindu mythology.

Located in the Pithoragarh district, Munsiyari is a picturesque hill station in the Kumaon region.

Known for its stunning views of the Panchachuli peaks, Munsiyari is a gateway to the Milam and Ralam Glaciers. It offers trekking opportunities and is a haven for nature lovers.

Situated in the Pauri Garhwal district, Khirsu is a serene and less-explored hill station. Surrounded by oak and deodar forests, Khirsu offers panoramic views of the Himalayas. The area is known for its tranquility, and visitors can explore nearby places like Pauri and the ancient temple of Ghandiyal Devta.

Chopta is a small town in the Rudraprayag district and is often referred to as the "Mini Switzerland of Uttarakhand.

Chopta is a starting point for the trek to Tungnath, one of the highest Shiva temples. It offers panoramic views of the Himalayas, including Nanda Devi, Trishul, and Chaukhamba.

Kausani is a hill station in the Bageshwar district.

Known for its breathtaking views of the Himalayan peaks, including Nanda Devi and Panchachuli, Kausani is famous for its tea gardens.

Binsar is a town and wildlife sanctuary located in the Almora district. Binsar Wildlife Sanctuary is home to a variety of flora and fauna. The town offers breathtaking views of the Himalayan peaks like Nanda Devi, Kedarnath, and Trishul. Binsar also has an ancient temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.