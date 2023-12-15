Kerala: 5 Dead In Autorickshaw-Bus Collision In Malappuram

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Malappuram: In a major accident, five people were killed in an autorickshaw-bus collision in Manjeri, Malappuram on Friday (Dec 15) evening.

The accident occurred when a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims from Karnataka collided with an auto. All five people in the autorickshaw died in the accident.

The deceased were identified as auto driver Abdul Majeed, and passengers Muhsina, Tesnima, Molly and Raisa. According to reports, four children and two women were in the autorickshaw.

The autorickshaw was destroyed by the impact. All five died on the spot. The rescue operation was carried out by the locals. The deceased were shifted to Manjeri Medical College Hospital. Two children who sustained injuries were shifted to the hospital. Meanwhile, it is not clear what caused the accident. Police have started an investigation.

Further details are awaited...

