Video Of Bangladeshi Cow Smugglers Arguing With BSF In West Bengal Emerges (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) In a recent incident captured on video and circulating on social media, Bangladeshi smugglers engaged in a heated verbal altercation with Border Security Force (BSF) troopers in West Bengal. The confrontation occurred after the troopers apprehended the smugglers involved in the illegal transportation of cows. The veracity of the video is yet to be ascertained.

This incident follows closely on the heels of a successful operation by vigilant BSF troops from the Guwahati Frontier, where 54 cattle were rescued from smuggling activities destined for Bangladesh. Acting on specific intelligence received on November 25, 2023, the troops of 75 Bn BSF, operating under the Gopalpur Sector of the Guwahati Frontier, conducted the rescue operation in a border area near Village Dhumarkata, District Coochbehar (West Bengal).

India and Bangladesh share a 4,096 km frontier, with West Bengal accounting for about 2,217 km.

The seized cattle were subsequently handed over to the relevant agency for further action. Given the border's vulnerability and the increased activities of smugglers and anti-national elements, BSF troops remain on high alert to curb trans-border crimes.

Just a week before this incident, utilizing their newly acquired drone with night vision capabilities, the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully thwarted another attempt at cattle smuggling along the India-Bangladesh International Border. In the span of a month, seven cattle were apprehended in this latest operation.

The BSF has noted a significant shift in trans-border crimes, particularly in cattle smuggling and illegal crossings, owing to the deployment of drones along the India-Bangladesh border. The effective use of technology in the border area has instilled fear among smugglers and intermediaries on both sides, contributing to a noticeable deterrent effect.