Meal Replacement Market To Increase By USD 5.79 Billion Between 2023 To 2028, Powdered Products To Be The Major Contributing Segment - Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Meal Replacement Market 2024-2028

Key Segment Analysis

The

powdered products segment will be significant during the forecast period. Gym-goers, athletes, and people with various health problems lead this segment's growth.

Asian countries like India, Hong Kong, China, and South Korea witness strong growth for the products in this segment. Furthermore, factors like

the availability of a wide range of products by different brands will contribute to the powdered products segment spearheading the growth of this segment.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View a PDF Sample Report .

Geographical Market Analysis



North America will

contribute 37% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The consumers in this region search

for convenient, healthy food products that fulfill their daily nutritional requirements. Other factors that fuel the growth of the regional meal replacement market include the

change in lifestyle, rapid urbanization, and a rise in disposable income will spur regional market growth. Additional factors include

the rising awareness regarding the health benefits of meal-replacement products such as edible bars and shakes. During the lockdowns,

eBay Inc. and Amazon were some of the major market players that

focused on supplying essentials, especially food products, to customers.

Company Insights

The meal replacement market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:

Abbott Laboratories, Atkins Nutritionals Inc., Blue Diamond Growers, Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., Cambridge Commodities Ltd., Conagra Brands Inc., Glanbia plc, Healthy N Fit International Inc., Herbalife International of America Inc., ITOCHU Corp., Kellogg Co., Natures Bounty, Nestle SA, Nutiva Inc., Nutricore Biosciences Pvt. Ltd., NutroActive Industries Pvt. Ltd., RITS Lifesciences Pvt Ltd., The Kraft Heinz Co., Unilever PLC, Zoic Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

View a PDF Sample Report

to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Related Reports:

The yogurt market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.23% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 42.2 billion.

The pureed food market size is expected to increase to USD 3.70 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 5.5%.