Parker University Massage Therapy Program Alumni Work with The Dallas Cowboys at The Ford Center at The Star in Frisco

Throughout this season, Parker University's Alumni Athletic Massage Team will be massaging The Dallas Cowboys at The Ford Center at The Star to provide recovery MT services for the team. This opportunity is exciting and it also allows Parker University Alumni to use their education and build their careers in an industry that requires their professional knowledge.

Parker University's Massage Therapy Program

Parker University MT students receive hands-on training while learning the best of wellness. While learning the impact of touch to relieve pain and stress, students gain the business foundation they need to succeed. Parker University is committed to bringing well-rounded wellness to every aspect of the degree and profession. Parker University's MT certificate program is also offered in a dual-language (Spanish and English) course.

Learn more about Parker University's MT program at parker .

About Parker University

Parker University, the fourth-fastest growing college in Texas and the fastest-growing college in Dallas, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker (formerly Parker College of Chiropractic). Today, Parker University has more than 2,100 students and more than 35 academic programs, including its famed chiropractic program, as well as master's degrees in clinical neuroscience, strength and human performance, and functional nutrition. Currently, Parker University's chiropractic cohort is the second largest of any campus in the world. Parker University has been recognized as an Honor Roll Institution by Great Colleges to Work For®, one of the 25 Fastest-Growing Colleges in the U.S., as a recipient of the FutureEdge 50 Awards, and as a Best Texas Online College of 2023 by Forbes.

