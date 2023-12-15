SIBU Sea Berry Therapy Partners With Olivia Rodrigo & Erewhon In New“Good 4 Ur GUTS” Smoothie

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"good 4 ur GUTS" by Olivia Rodrigo Smoothie featuring SIBU Pure

MIDVALE, UTAH, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Erewhon Market is launching the "good 4 ur GUTS" by Olivia Rodrigo Smoothie from December 15, 2023, to January 15, 2024. The tasty smoothie will include SIBU Sea Buckthorn Omega 7 Pure , formulated with an exclusive Himalayan sea buckthorn berry, a powerhouse blend designed to promote a myriad of health benefits, including gut health.Renowned singer and actress Olivia Rodrigo is the newest face of Erewhon's latest celebrity smoothie series, with past smoothie collaborators being Shay Mitchell, Miranda Kerr, and Hailey Bieber. The“good 4 ur GUTS” Smoothie is a blend of premium organic ingredients, each aiming to introduce customers to an array of excellent products for promoting overall gut health. In addition to supporting a healthy gut biome, you can also feel great about supporting Olivia's charity, Fund 4 Good, which uplifts and contributes to women's rights and empowerment initiatives.The“good 4 ur GUTS” Smoothie contains the following ingredients: Minor Figures Organic Oat Milk, Health-Ade Pomegranate Kombucha, ION Gut Support, Nate's Pure Organic Honey, Sprout Living's Epic Protein Chocolate Maca and the amazing SIBU Omega 7 Pure for added gut benefits. Organic strawberries, dates, blueberries, mango, cherries, and avocado complement these high-quality ingredients.Peter McMullin, president of Sibu, expresses excitement over the upcoming collaboration: "We are ecstatic to participate in this collaboration with Olivia and Erewhon! This is a wonderful opportunity to introduce a new audience to our pure, organic Himalayan Sea Buckthorn in Sibu Pure. It's a perfect ingredient for the 'good 4 ur GUTS' by Olivia Rodrigo Smoothie because it's also great for your guts, skin, hair, and nails!"ABOUT: SIBU was founded in 2004 by Bruce McMullin. He journeyed to some of the most remote locations of the Himalayas to find the superior source of Sea Buckthorn, which is the foundation for all SIBU products.

