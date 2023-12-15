SEIU Local 2: Solidarity Actions At Sobeys Locations From Halifax, NS To Victoria, BC

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solidarity actions will be taking place at over a dozen Sobeys locations and subsidiaries at noon on Saturday – all times local. Supporters of the workers striking at the Sobeys owned Pete's Frootique in Halifax will be handing out information to members of the public and shedding a light on the workers' situation as the strike enters its fifth week.



WHAT: Leafletting Actions in support of Sobeys' Pete's Frootique Strike

WHEN: TOMORROW. Saturday December 16, 2023, from 12 – 1 PM local

WHERE:

Nova Scotia:



Bedford - Pete's Frootique - 1595 Bedford Hwy

Digby - Sobeys - 110 Warwick St

Dartmouth - Sobeys - 210 Wyse Rd

Halifax - Sobeys - 2651 Windsor St Yarmouth - Sobeys - 76 Starrs Rd



Ontario:



Hamilton - FreshCo - 869 Barton St E

London - Sobeys - 661 Wonderland Road N

Ottawa - Farm Boy - 193 Metcalfe St

St. Catharines - Sobeys - 343 Glendale Avenue Toronto - Sobeys - 2451 Danforth Ave



British Columbia



Abbottsford - Chalo FreshCo - 32500 S Fraser Hwy

Vancouver - Safeway - 1780 E Broadway Victoria - Thrifty Foods - 3995 Quadra St



The workers' struggle has caught the attention of elected leaders nationally like Jagmeet Singh, and celebrated artists like El Jones and Joel Plaskett.

For information about the workers' efforts to win a fair contract from Sobeys, owners of Pete's Frootique, visit .

Media Contact: Diego Mendez | 416-476-7762 | ...