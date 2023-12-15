SEIU Local 2: Solidarity Actions At Sobeys Locations From Halifax, NS To Victoria, BC

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solidarity actions will be taking place at over a dozen Sobeys locations and subsidiaries at noon on Saturday – all times local. Supporters of the workers striking at the Sobeys owned Pete's Frootique in Halifax will be handing out information to members of the public and shedding a light on the workers' situation as the strike enters its fifth week.
WHAT: Leafletting Actions in support of Sobeys' Pete's Frootique Strike
WHEN: TOMORROW. Saturday December 16, 2023, from 12 – 1 PM local
WHERE:
Nova Scotia:
Bedford - Pete's Frootique - 1595 Bedford Hwy Digby - Sobeys - 110 Warwick St Dartmouth - Sobeys - 210 Wyse Rd Halifax - Sobeys - 2651 Windsor St Yarmouth - Sobeys - 76 Starrs Rd
Ontario:
Hamilton - FreshCo - 869 Barton St E London - Sobeys - 661 Wonderland Road N Ottawa - Farm Boy - 193 Metcalfe St St. Catharines - Sobeys - 343 Glendale Avenue Toronto - Sobeys - 2451 Danforth Ave
British Columbia
Abbottsford - Chalo FreshCo - 32500 S Fraser Hwy Vancouver - Safeway - 1780 E Broadway Victoria - Thrifty Foods - 3995 Quadra St
The workers' struggle has caught the attention of elected leaders nationally like Jagmeet Singh, and celebrated artists like El Jones and Joel Plaskett.
For information about the workers' efforts to win a fair contract from Sobeys, owners of Pete's Frootique, visit .
Media Contact: Diego Mendez | 416-476-7762 | ...
