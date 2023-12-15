Inventionhome® Announces New Invention- Flu Fighter

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- John B. of Bensalem, PA. and Mike D. of Philadelphia, PA are the creators of the Flu Fighter, a nasal insert designed to reduce germs, bacteria, and other airborne pathogens from entering the body through the nose. The device is comprised of a U-shaped nose ring with antiseptic that kills bacteria before it enters the nose. The ring includes a filter on the end. The frame is made from a soft plastic to keep it from irritating the nose. The filter consists of a nylon mesh with an acetate fiber on the backside of the filter so that a hydrogen peroxide solution can be applied before inserting the device into the nostrils. With a fully issued patent, this is the only nose filtering system in the country that has this advantage.The U.S. market sees a high demand for consumer goods related to cold and flu relief, including tissues, throat lozenges, humidifiers, and numerous other comfort items. Over-the-counter products are readily available in pharmacies, supermarkets, and convenience stores. The COVID-19 pandemic has brought unprecedented attention to respiratory health and infectious disease prevention. Products like the Flu Fighter could enter the market and make a profound impact on reducing the spread of cold and flu illnesses, along with the elimination of wearing a mask. Users could prefer to wear the Flu Fighter in place of a mask and should not be alarmed about contracting illnesses.John and Mike were issued their Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and are working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to their Flu Fighter product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Flu Fighter can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

