Health Centered Dentistry Releases New Guide On The Treatment And Prevention Of Receding Gums

ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / --Health Centered Dentistry in Anchorage, Alaska just released a new guide on the treatment and prevention of receding gums . Receding gums can cause severe pain and lead to further oral health issues, thus prevention is critical.Receding gums often occur as a result of poor oral hygiene. This is also a condition where the gums may recede due to bacteria building up along the gum line. If proper dental hygiene regimens are not adhered to, this can lead to the buildup of bacteria and the onset of periodontal disease.Additionally, infection in the gums can spread into the bloodstream and affect the heart, lungs, and other organs. However, there are a few common causes of receding gums in most individuals.The top causes of receding gums include the following:.Poor Oral Hygiene.Aggressive Brushing.Tobacco Use.Genetics.Gum Disease.Grinding and Clenching.Hormonal Changes.Orthodontic TreatmentsTo reduce the likelihood of developing receding gums, holistic dentists recommend practicing proper oral hygiene, including brushing and flossing twice daily and visiting a dentist regularly for checkups and deep cleanings.Dental health affects the health of the entire body. And if dental health isn't adequately maintained, this can lead to further complications such as heart disease and other serious health problems.To ensure that optimal dental health is maintained, seeking out a competent and reputable holistic dentist can be the best solution. And the dental professionals at Health Centered Dentistry can offer these services in Anchorage, Alaska.Health Centered Dentistry has been assisting Alaskans with healthy, holistic options for dental care for the last two decades. If you'd like to learn more about the prevention and treatment of receding gums, or to schedule an appointment, contact Health Centered Dentistry.

