Growth of the 5G Internet of Things ecosystem and robust communication services boosts market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The 5G Base Station Market Generate USD 190.78 Billion by 2030 | Top Players such as - Marvell, NEC Corporation & Airspon." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global 5G base station market size was valued at USD 8.16 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 190.78 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 37.3% from 2021 to 2030.

Increase in demand for the high-speed data with low latency, emergence of interconnected devices, and surge in adoption of 5G IoT ecosystem & critical communication services drive the global 5G base station market. Based on network architecture, the 5G non-standalone segment generated the highest share in 2020. By region, on the other hand, the market across Asia-Pacific would manifest the fastest CAGR by 2030.

The 5G base station market outlook is segmented on the basis of type, network architecture, core network, operational frequency, and end use application. On the basis of type, it is fragmented into small cells (femtocells, picocells, and microcells) and macro cells. Depending on network architecture, it is segregated into 5G standalone and 5G non-standalone. By core network, it is fragmented into software defined networking and network function virtualization. By operational frequency, it is categorized into sub 6 GHz and above 6 GHz. By end use application, it is fragmented into commercial, residential, industrial, government & defense, smart city, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on type, the small cells segment accounted for the major share in 2020, holding nearly two-thirds of the global 5G base station market. The macrocells segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 40.2% throughout the forecast period.

Based on network architecture, the 5G non-standalone segment generated the highest share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the global market. The 5G standalone segment, however, is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 39.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the lion's share in 2020, garnering more than one-third of the global market. The same region would also cite the fastest CAGR of 41.0% by the end of 2030. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global 5G base station industry report include Cisco Systems Inc., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Marvell, NEC Corporation, Qualcomm Incorporated, Samsung, Airspon Network Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, ZTE Corporation, and Nokia.

COVID-19 Scenario-

● An increase in demand for mobile data traffic solutions across the world has impacted the global 5G base station market positively.

● Also, the rise in the trend of work from home drive has reinforced the growth even more.

