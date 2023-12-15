Artist Wally Bartfay Releases You're My Beautiful To Celebrate Anniversary Of Victory Over Cancer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"You're My Beautiful" - by Wally Bartfay, single cover artwork

Singer / Songwriter and "Rock N' Prof" Wally Bartfay Releases Official Music Video -"You're My Beautiful" to Celebrate Anniversary of Victory Over Cancer

OSHAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Wally Bartfay is currently a professor and former Associate Dean for the Faculty of Health Sciences at Ontario Tech University in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada. He is also affectionately known as the“Rock N' Prof” by his students because he often plays original songs that he has written prior to the commencement of lectures to create certain vibes and buzzes in his classes. His music has appeared on Euro Indie Music Chart lists top 5; World Indie Music Chart lists top 2; BWNR music list top 5, and the US Top 20 Show- Weekly Pulse of Music at No. 18.

Ever since Wally was a little lad, he wanted to play the electric guitar and make music that creates smiles on people's faces . He can remember playing his imaginary electric "air guitar" in his parent's basement to various rock and country songs for hours on end. He got his first guitar when he turned 14 after taking on various odds jobs including pumping gas on weekends and cutting lawns.

He quickly learned to play it on his very own, along with several other instruments. Wally has also done research related to the benefits of music therapy and binaural beat therapy as a nonpharmacological intervention with patients with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dementia. He got interested in researching the clinical benefits of music as medicine after his father was diagnosed with vascular dementia following a series of strokes that left him bed bound in a nursing home. Ironically, this is the same nursing home that he used to put on Christmas concerts for during his youth in his community. He is passionate about song writing and his songs often reflect personal experiences and challenges that he has faced over the years. Each song contains components of his genuine lived experiences , heart, and soul as an artist.

“You're My Beautiful” is a love song I wrote for my wife Emma, to mark three significant milestones in her life. First, I wanted to give her a unique and special gift from my heart in the form of a love song for her upcoming birthday. Second, Emma took early retirement in August 2023 from academia and research and was a professor of epidemiology at Ontario Tech University (OTU) in Oshawa, Ontario. We have taught at various institutions together over the years including Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, University of Windsor and most recently at OTU. We were passionate about teaching; have both received teaching awards and have co-published five textbooks related to public health together over the years. Emma has recently released her first fantasy novel (Emma P. Shan) entitled“Ozia: When the Sky Tore” and plans on writing additional novels. We have also worked not only as partners in marriage, but also in research related to various noncommunicable diseases such as heart disease, stroke, and dementia. Third, Emma is a breast cancer survivor, and this December will mark the 10th anniversary of her victory over this deadly disease.

Emma and I have been married now for almost 33 years and have been through hell and high-water together, literally. We have two adult sons who are university students now. I would like to use the analogy of fine wine to describe how I feel about my wife Emma and our relationship over time. Although the wine bottle may have accumulated some dust over the years, it's what's inside that really counts most. Indeed, the wine within that bottle has become more precious and sweeter with the passing of time. This was the inspiration behind this love song, which was written from my heart and soul for my wife who continues to be even more beautiful to me with the passing of time.

"You're My Beautiful" is a collaboration between myself and Stephen Wrench, who wrote this beautiful instrumental and did the acoustic guitar performance. The track also features 5 times nominated Grammy artist Molly Cherryholmes on violin. This song was produced by Wayne Killius of Musik and Film in Nashville, TN. It debuted in the Top 20 lists on both the World Indie Network Top 100 Music list and the Euro Indie Network Music ranking.

"You're My Beautiful" is available on Wally Bartfay's Vevo channel: @wallybartfayvevo-ib1kj and can also be seen on The Music Network -Roku, Apple TV, Otel Music Videos Channel - Roku, ROCK TV Mic Channel - Roku, and on My Music Video Channel - Roku, Saorsa TV Network. Stay up on all the latest news and music at: and @wallybartfay0/ .

