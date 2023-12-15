New Portland Game Store Cafe Concept Grand Opening

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Introducing Portland's newest Gaming Store and Cafe, featuring amazing games, game themed merchandise, specialty coffee, tea and other refreshments

- Steve CokerPORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- WHAT:Battle Grounds Gaming Cafe is a new board game/coffee concept that combines the love of gourmet coffee with hobby board gaming featuring amazing games, game themed merchandise, specialty coffee, tea and other refreshments. The Portland gaming community will enjoy an open play area where guests can check out games from a huge game library , bring one from home, or purchase one from the retail game store.GAMES AND GAME SYSTEMSBattle Grounds Gaming Cafe will host game nights and tournaments featuring popular collectable card, tabletop, miniature, and role-playing games.The retail game store, features role playing systems like Dungeons & Dragons and Savage Worlds. Books, modules, miniatures, dice, and other accessories are available.Collectable Card Games like Magic the Gathering, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Disney Arcana with deck boxes, card sleeves, and booster packs in stock.Tabletop Miniature games like Warhammer, Star Wars Shatter Point, and Marvel Crisis Protocol with character models, dice, paints and terrain systems for enhanced game play.Hobby Board Games like Terraforming Mars, Ticket to Ride, Azul, and Catan as well as more euro-style games.Family and Party Games such as Codenames, Exploding Kittens, Green Team Wins and Muffin Time.GAME RENTAL AND OPEN PLAY AREAGuests of Battle Grounds Gaming Café are welcome to utilize the open gaming tables to play any game in the extensive library or to bring a game from home.Rental: Check out any of the nearly 200 games in the store game library to take home for a $5 fee for a three-day rental.Open In House Play Area with 48 seats at 8 tables.BATTLE GROUNDS ESPRESSO BARCOFFEE: Battle Grounds Gaming Cafe proudly features a true Portland original. Blue Kangaroo Coffee Roasters is providing a beautiful espresso and drip coffee. Blue Kangaroo Coffee Roasters have curated two blends for the espresso bar: Dungeon Dark Roast and Mage's Medium Roast.TEA BLENDS: D&Tea is a values-driven company focused on selling the highest quality tea with exceptional customer service to the most awesome nerds in the world. After being founded in 2019, they went from a small company just scooping tea and putting them into paper bags at a convention to now having branded packaging and tumblers.WHERE:3738 NE Sandy Blvd. Portland, Oregon 97232WHEN:Saturday January 13th, 2024.

