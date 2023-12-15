Seaholm® Automatic Watches Creates A Stunning Automatic Timepiece For The Texas Rangers' 200Th Anniversary.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SEAHOLM® Texas Rangers Bicentennial Offshore Dive Watch

Austin, TX based SEAHOLM® watches has developed a classic timepiece for the most iconic statewide law enforcement agency in the United States.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SEAHOLM ® is proud to partner with the Texas Rangers to celebrate their 200th anniversary. Austin , TX based SEAHOLM® watches, along with a team of current Texas Rangers, has developed a classic timepiece for the most iconic statewide law enforcement agency in the United States. Limited to 200 numbered watches, that are available to current and retired Rangers exclusively, the SEAHOLM® Texas Rangers Bicentennial Offshore Dive Watch is a rugged go-anywhere, do-anything timepiece that is a perfect complement to the renowned toughness and resourcefulness of the Texas Rangers.Key highlights of the Texas Rangers' Bicentennial Offshore automatic watch include:.A custom midnight blue SEAHOLM® Offshore colorway referencing the the Texas Rangers' 200-year anniversary..A custom etched case back beautifully reconstructing the intricate Bicentennial Texas Rangers badge..SEAHOLM's proprietary visco-elastic, anti-shock movement mount the improves shock resistance by 3 times or 15,000G's compared to industry ISO standards..SEAHOLM's pure iron movement faraday cage that increase magnetic resistance by 7 times compared to ISO standards..ISO 6425 DIVER'S rated water resistance testing which tests every watch to a depth rating of 200m in a water chamber..SWISS MADE designation that means every SEAHOLM® automatic watch meets the exacting quality standards mandated by Swiss Law.About SEAHOLM®Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Seaholm produces Swiss-Made automatic timepieces for an uncompromising clientele. Founded by former YETI sales executive Todd Adams, the company has spent years developing their collections in partnership with the industry's most esteemed watchmakers in Neuchâtel, Switzerland.For more information on the SEAHOLM® Texas Rangers' Bicentennial Offshore Dive Watch, please visit visit

