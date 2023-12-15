ISL 2023-24: Mumbai City FC Set To Clash With East Bengal FC In High-Stake Encounter (Preview)

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Mumbai City FC will lock horns for a crucial showdown against East Bengal FC at the Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday, marking their return to home turf after a significant hiatus.

Unbeaten in the league so far, Mumbai City FC, under the guidance of new head coach Petr Kratky, seeks to capitalize on their recent form and secure three crucial points against the seasoned Carles Cuadrat-coached East Bengal side.

Currently positioned comfortably at fourth place in the standings with four victories and three draws, Mumbai City FC displayed a dominating performance with a 4-0 triumph over Bengaluru FC. However, a subsequent goalless draw against FC Goa has prompted strategic adjustments under Kratky. The challenge now lies in seamlessly integrating the new coach's ideas with the team's existing free-flowing frontline, which has been functioning at its peak.

On the other side of the pitch, East Bengal FC, after a resounding 5-0 win against NorthEast United FC, faced a setback with a goalless draw against Punjab FC. Coached by the seasoned tactician Carles Cuadrat, who clinched the ISL title in 2018-19 with Bengaluru FC at the same venue, East Bengal aims to make a statement with a power-packed performance against the incumbent League Winners Shield holders.

The Islanders recognize the importance of securing a victory against East Bengal to narrow the gap with the top-placed Gaurs, who are currently five points ahead. With consecutive clean sheets in their last two games, Mumbai City FC aims to make scoring difficult for East Bengal and capitalize on their defensive strengths to secure the much-needed three points.

East Bengal FC, buoyed by a dynamic attack led by efficient striker Cleiton Silva, aims to overcome inconsistency and make a mark in the league. The clash against Mumbai City FC provides an opportunity to showcase their high-scoring potential, having netted 11 times in eight encounters so far.

In the pre-match press conference, Petr Kratky expressed excitement about the upcoming fixture, emphasizing the team's focus on playing good football and securing a win.

“I am excited to see the fans in the stadium. Hopefully we will play good football and win. I didn't see too much around the surroundings, because I have been meeting the players and the staff but I'm excited for tomorrow,” Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky.

Carles Cuadrat acknowledged Mumbai City FC as a formidable opponent, highlighting their experience in the Champions League and expecting an improved performance from the reigning champions.

“Mumbai City FC are a very good team. They are the champions in a regular season, with a very good experience in the Champions League. Every single game they played in the Champions League, even though they didn't get good results, was a learning across 90 minutes for all the players. They for sure have improved after so many games in that competition,” said East Bengal FC head coach Carles Cuadrat.

As the stage is set for a showdown between two ambitious teams, fans can anticipate an intense and closely contested battle at the Mumbai Football Arena, where both Mumbai City FC and East Bengal FC aim to leave their mark in the ISL 2023-24 season.

