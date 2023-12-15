ISI-Trained Insurgent Among Two Top Militant Leaders Held In Tripura

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, Dec 15 (IANS) Two militants, including one purportedly trained by the ISI, of the banned National Liberation Front of Tripura have been arrested in Tripura and sent to custody by two separate courts on Friday, police said.

Police said that two NLFT leaders Sachin Debbarma and Uppal Debbarma were arrested late on Thursday night at Simna in Western Tripura immediately after the duo entered into the state from Bangladesh through a clandestine route.

"Sachin was in Pakistan and he was trained by the Inter-Services Intelligence of Pakistan before moving to Bangladesh," a top police officer, who did not want to be named, told IANS.

A court in Khowai district and another court in Agartala sent Sachin Debbarma and Uppal Debbarma to five and seven days custody respectively.

A senior police official said that the extremist leaders were released from jail in Bangladesh a few days ago after several years in prison. In Bangladesh, they had been involved in terror plots in Tripura for several years before their arrest by the Bangladesh police.

After being released from jail in Bangladesh, they were looking for an opportunity to surrender to the Tripura Police. The two were caught while crossing the India-Bangladesh border at Simna and are now being interrogated by the senior police and intelligence officials.

