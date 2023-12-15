Workers Comp Law Firm In White Plains, Markhoff & Mittman P.C., Proudly Supports The Unveiling Of The Triangle Fire Memorial

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) City of White Plains, Dec. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City of White Plains, New York -

[White Plains, 10/10/2023] – Markhoff & Mittman P.C. , a long-standing advocate for social justice and community well-being, is honored to express its profound support for the upcoming unveiling of the Triangle Fire Memorial, scheduled for October 11, 2023. This touching memorial will commemorate the victims and enduring legacy of the 1911 Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire, a historic event etched in the records of New York City's history. The Triangle Fire Memorial, rising nine stories high, will find its rightful place at the very site that housed the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory, situated at the corner of Greene Street and Washington Place in Greenwich Village. This remarkable memorial is a monument to remembrance, compassion, and resilience.

What makes the Triangle Fire Memorial truly special is its ability to tell the story of the fire in the languages spoken by its victims: English, Yiddish, and Italian. It is a poignant tribute that pays homage to the diversity and unity of the workers who lost their lives in this tragic incident. This memorial is not just about honoring history; it is one of the few memorials in America dedicated to workers-a powerful symbol of the rights and dignity of labor.

The Remember The Triangle Fire Coalition, an organization steadfast on preserving the memory of the Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire, commissioned this iconic memorial. Designed by the talented Uri Wegman and Richard Joon Yoo, the Triangle Fire Memorial is a masterpiece that stands as a symbol of reminiscence and progress.

Markhoff & Mittman P.C. has been heavily involved with the Remember The Triangle Fire Coalition for years, and our allegiance to this cause is everlasting. We understand the significance of protecting history and advocating for the rights of workers, and it is an honor to stand alongside such a devoted organization in bringing this memorial to fruition.

"At Markhoff & Mittman, we are humbled to support the unveiling of the Triangle Fire Memorial, a tribute that resonates deeply with our commitment to justice and community," said Brian Mittman Esq., CEO at Markhoff & Mittman P.C. "This memorial reminds us of the sacrifices made by workers and the significance of honoring our history. It stands as a symbol of hope, perseverance, and dedication."

The dedication of the Triangle Fire Memorial on October 11, 2023, promises to be a momentous occasion for our community and a testament to the enduring spirit of remembrance and unity. Markhoff & Mittman P.C. extends its heartfelt gratitude to the Remember The Triangle Fire Coalition for their tireless efforts in preserving this vital piece of history.

"Supporting local charities and causes is our way of giving back to the local community. We pride ourselves on our work and our reputation. Every single case at our office in White Plains, whether it is helping someone get the benefits they deserve from a work injury in a workers comp claim or third party personal injury claim, or helping someone appeal a denied social security claim, our attorneys will always work their hardest to get results for our clients," stated Mittman.

For more information about the law firm's support of this local organization, visit the law firms website.

About Markhoff & Mittman P.C.

Markhoff & Mittman P.C. is a compassionate and dedicated workers comp law firm serving White Plains and the New York State community. With a strong commitment to social justice and community involvement, the firm has been a trusted advocate for over 90 years. We have experienced attorneys that specialize in workers' compensation, social security disability, personal injury, and immigration. For a free consultation, please call the firm @ 866-205-2415.

###

For more information about Markhoff & Mittman, P.C. - White Plains, contact the company here:

Markhoff & Mittman, P.C. - White Plains

Jayna Cooke-Tracey

(914) 946-1452

...

120 Bloomingdale Rd #403

White Plains, NY 10605, USA

CONTACT: Jayna Cooke-Tracey