Trade Technologies Wins Prestigious Awards From Global Business And Finance Magazine

- The Global Business And Finance MagazineAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Trade Technologies , the global leader for international trade document solutions, has been honored with two prestigious awards by the Global Business And Finance Magazine: The Most Promising Banking Technology Solution Providers Global 2023 and Best Trade Tech Solutions Company Global 2023. These accolades recognize Trade Technologies' significant contributions to the digitization and automation of global trade.“These awards are a proud moment for us and a testament to our relentless pursuit of innovation. They reflect not just our technological prowess but also our transactional focus giving us the experience to execute, and the trade volumes to justify investment in new technologies by banks and exporters,” said Kirk Lundburg, President & CEO of Trade Technologies.Trade Technologies has achieved notable success, with over 1,500 customers worldwide and annual transaction values exceeding $16 billion. The TradeSharp Platform and TradeBridge Integration, including the latest innovation TradeBridgeAPI Bank, stand at the forefront of Trade Technologies' digital offerings. These solutions have revolutionized the trade document process, connecting banks and exporters to facilitate seamless transactions.A spokesperson from the Global Business And Finance Magazine remarked,“Trade Technologies has not just met but exceeded industry standards with their innovative TradeBridgeAPI Bank solution and the TradeSharpTM platform, carving out new frontiers in banking technology.”The TradeBridgeAPI Bank seamlessly integrates the company's proprietary TradeSharp platform with bank trade finance systems. This integration fully automates the exchange of messages, documents, and data between negotiating banks and exporters not only for export letter of credit and collections but also for other trade transactions like Guarantees and Standby LCs, fostering unprecedented efficiency and connectivity.This cutting-edge solution automates intricate processes, transforming traditional methods into seamless, digital operations, allowing negotiating banks to eliminate the need to handle paper documents and providing automated transaction registration and compliance checking. Unlike most fintech companies, Trade Technologies simplifies, automates, and digitizes the letter of credit process and other trade transactions rather than trying to replace a proven and critical method of international trade.About Trade TechnologiesFounded in 1999, Trade Technologies ( ) is the largest global provider of trade document services and software. From its offices in Asia, Europe, and North America, Trade Technologies provides leading exporters, freight forwarders, and international trade banks with trade document solutions, training, and consulting.The Company's cloud-based TradeSharp platform, TradeBridge Integration and Data Management Solutions and Outsourced Trade Document Services enable customers to streamline their operations, save money, accelerate payments, and eliminate discrepancies traditionally involved in international letter of credit, documentary collections, and open account transactions. More than 1,500 exporters, global trade banks, and freight forwarders depend on Trade Technologies' services to process over $16 billion in international trade transactions each year. Globally, Trade Technologies is presenting original letter of credit and other trade documents online to 66 examination offices of 24 banks in 13 countries.The TradeBridge Integration and Data Management Solutions, automate and digitize the entire trade finance data and document exchange for exporters and banks for letter of credit, documentary collections and open account presentations. By delivering data and documents directly to the back-office systems of major trade banks, banks and exporters are able to largely eliminate exchanging and processing paper documents and dramatically reducing the cost and time associated with traditional trade finance.Trade Technologies has 15 operations offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Foshan, Hong Kong, Houston, Istanbul, Kuala Lumpur, London, Los Angeles, Mumbai, New York, San Francisco, Singapore, and Stuttgart. Trade Technologies' corporate headquarters are located in Austin, Texas.Trade Technologies has been named "Best Trade Tech Solutions Company Global 2023" at The Global Business and Finance Magazine Awards, further solidifying its position as a leader in trade technology. Previously, Trade Technologies was named by Silicon Review as one of the“50 Smartest Companies of the Year 2016.” In 2015, Trade Technologies was awarded the Presidential“E” Star Award for Export Services by the U.S. Department of Commerce and was selected by CIO Review Magazine for its annual list of the 20 Most Promising Banking Technology Solution Providers. Trade Technologies was voted the“Best Trade Tech Solutions Company” in 2012 by readers of Trade Finance Magazine. In 2011, Trade Technologies won the Presidential“E” Award for Exports through the U.S. Department of Commerce, the highest recognition any U.S. entity may receive for supporting export growth. 