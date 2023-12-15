Incite Investment Fund 2 - Perpetuation Fund Launch

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) InCite Investment Fund 2 is a unique insurance agency ownership perpetuation solution.

SOUDERTON, PA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- InCite Capital Management is proud to announce the launch of InCite Investment Fund 2 (“IIF2”) after accepting US$50 million of First Close capital commitments. This is ICM's second fund focused on the Insurance Distribution Industry.IIF2 is designed to facilitate internal ownership perpetuations for high-performing, independent agencies in North America.Independent Insurance agencies have a strong commitment to internally perpetuate, in part from the belief that their clients' best interests are better served by independent agencies. Often, the team that has helped to make an agency a success, was hired and retained, at least in part due to the desire for future ownership. We believe that the next generation deserves a chance at ownership.The constraints that internal buyers of independent agencies often experience when transferring ownership include:.Limited access to capital.Lack of readiness to service debt and limited risk tolerance for debt covenants.Mis-aligned timing of willing sellers and internally capable buyers.Competing Private Equity buyout alternativesInCite Investment Fund 2 provides a unique internal perpetuation option for agencies to remain independent. As an aligned partner in agency performance and objectives, IIF2 provides a reasonable alternative to remain independent with equity rather than debt finance.The team at ICM is working to identify independent insurance agencies that have multiple owners, with a strong next generation of leaders and a commitment to independence.If you'd like to learn more, please contact us at ... or visit our website at .

