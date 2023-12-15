Uncle Sharkii Announces New Partnership With Walmart

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Uncle Sharkii can now be found in select Walmart locations.

America's Poke ShopTM is teaming up with the nation's top retailer to 'Bring Affordable Poke Bowls to the Masses!'

- Fen Reyes, Founder and CEO of Uncle Sharkii, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- There is a major Sharkii news alert for poke fans throughout the United States. Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar® is proud to announce that it has entered into a Master Lease Agreement with Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) to begin opening its fast-food style poke bars inside Walmart's across the country. Uncle Sharkii's nationwide expansion will begin with the rollout of 10 new locations throughout California over the next 5 months.“My dream has been to bring the essence of the Sharkii Ohana to millions of families who shop at Walmart,” stated Fen Reyes, Founder and CEO of Uncle Sharkii.“This is a monumental step in a major push to achieve Uncle Sharkii's mission to bring 'Affordable Poke Bowls to the Masses'!”With its healthy and affordable pairings of its Signature HawaiianTM Poke Bowls, Boba Milk Teas & Dole Soft Serve®, Uncle Sharkii's fast-food offerings align with the needs of busy Walmart shoppers, making it an ideal fit for the retail giant.“We hope to reach America at its core and to bring the 'Spirit of Aloha' to everybody across this great country!” said Raymond Reyes, Co-Founder and COO of Uncle Sharkii.“Growing up in Hawai'i, Walmart has always become a gathering point for locals, tourists, and families alike. There is the sense of community and a creation of nostalgia for everyone that visits its stores. I never in my wildest dreams ever thought that partnering up with Walmart would be ever possible in my lifetime and look forward to a fruitful partnership together.”Uncle Sharkii will introduce a new modern look at its Walmart locations, complemented by exclusive menu items designed specifically for Walmart customers. The brand remains committed to providing a family-friendly environment for customers to share food experiences. Uncle Sharkii's brand essence centers around the idea of family members sharing food, creating an experience that resonates with Walmart's community-oriented approach. Uncle Sharkii believes that sharing a meal is a special way to bring people together and cultivate a sense of unity, going together with Walmart's community-centered ideals.This strategic collaboration marks a new chapter and exciting milestone in the evolution of fast-food choices, setting the stage for rapid expansion and innovation in the coming years.Uncle Sharkii currently has locations in the heart of Hawai'i, California, Utah, and Texas, with signed locations in Arizona and Nevada that are coming online in the near future. For those interested in breaking into the fast growing quick service restaurant market, franchising opportunities with Uncle Sharkii are available today and come with low startup costs, extensive training, marketing and operational support.For more information about Uncle Sharkii and its partnership with Walmart, please visit or or contact Raymond Reyes at 808-773-5428 or ....ABOUT UNCLE SHARKII POKE BAR®Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar® ( ) is a healthy Hawaiian fast-food franchise featuring its Signature HawaiianTM Poke Bowls, Boba Milk Teas, & Dole Soft Serve®. The brand was founded in 2018 during an overseas family gathering when the Founders' daughter, Melody, was gifted a plush shark by an uncle she never met before. The bond was instantaneous and sealed by celebration over boba milk tea, fried snacks and ice cream. The Founders' coined the name Uncle Sharkii and adhere to an authentic focus on Ohana“family” culture with the mission of offering a streamlined healthy menu for the family on the go -“Poke Bowls Made SimpleTM!”The company is actively expanding throughout the U.S. (United States) and internationally and welcomes interested individuals to visit their franchise page for more information at . Or follow Uncle Sharkii Poke Bar® on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and TikTok.About WalmartWalmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 240 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2023 revenue of $611 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting walmart, on Facebook at facebook/walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter/walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin/company/walmart.

