Innovative Expansion: Omada One, BPO Launches Newest State-Of-The-Art Contact Delivery Center In Clark, Philippines

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Timothy Witucki, CEO

"Expanding Horizons: Omada One BPO Unleashes Cutting-Edge Contact Center in Clark, Philippines"

- Steve JobsCLARK FREEPORT ZONE PAMPANGA, MANILA, PHILIPPINES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Omada One, a trailblazing BPO sourcing company renowned for providing dedicated remote staff and offshore and nearshore staffing services, proudly announces the inauguration and expansion of its latest contact delivery center situated in Clark Pampanga, Philippines. This cutting-edge facility is poised to offer specialized services designed to streamline businesses' back-office, administration and financial operations.The grand opening ceremony today was graced by Omada One's Founders, Timothy Witucki, CEO, and Sean Mather, EVP, who were joined by their esteemed senior leadership management team for the ribbon-cutting ceremony and blessings.Timothy Witucki shared, "Omada One's strategic roadmap is not only crystal clear but also intensely focused. As we enter our third year in January, our commitment is unwavering - exploring new market territories and enhancing our portfolio with state-of-the-art staffing services grounded in AI and technological powered innovations. Our ambitious plan involves a substantial team expansion, aiming for a headcount of 2,500 to 5,000 by 2028. This growth will be achieved through a harmonious blend of organic customer expansion and strategic acquisitions of micro staffing centers aligned with our vision. Our journey ahead is not just about growth; it's about reshaping the future landscape of staffing services with innovation and excellence."Maintaining a Competitive Edge in the Remote Staffing IndustryTimothy emphasized, "What truly distinguishes us in our fiercely competitive industry is our innovative and strategic approach to sourcing, hiring, and retaining exceptional talent. Our 'Crawl-Walk-Run' implementation and onboarding recruitment strategy begin with meticulous monitoring as two entities merge, gradually progressing toward setting productive goals, outcomes and establishing success benchmarks. This ensures a seamless transition from initial observation to sustainable growth, underpinned by detailed data analysis and collaborative efforts with our valued clients.While our roots are deeply planted in the Philippines, where our dedicated staff is based, our impact extends globally, transcending geographical boundaries. With support staff strategically positioned throughout the Asia Pacific Region and Europe in areas with lower labor costs, we take pride in offering support in neutral English, complemented by proficiency in 10 different native languages. This distinctive capability allows us to provide unparalleled premium support to our customers, resulting in substantial cost savings ranging from 42% to 62% on average. Our services transcend time zones and geographic limits, offering clients a truly exceptional experience."Sean Mather and I express sincere gratitude and feel truly blessed to be surrounded and supported by such an exceptional team of dedicated and resilient employees. They are poised to serve our customers from this state-of-the-art facility, operating 24x7, 365 days a year.

Timothy Witucki

Omada One Inc

+1 415 697 2724

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn