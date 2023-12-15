PB Fintech's Paisabazaar Under I-T Scrutiny Over 'Certain Vendors'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Dec 15 (IANS) Officials of the Income Tax (I-T) Department have conducted an investigation about certain vendors of PB Fintech-owned Paisabazaar this week, the company said in a filing with the stock exchanges on Friday.

“The company has provided the information required by the income tax officials and shall continue to provide any further details/information that might be required by the department in future,” the company said.

The I-T officials visited Paisabazaar Marketing and Consulting Private Limited (Paisabazaar), a wholly-owned subsidiary and PB Fintech Limited, on December 13 and 14.

The I-T investigation comes close on the heels of the Rs 1 lakh fine imposed on the company last month for appointing Naveen Kukreja as the Principal Officer despite the fact that he did not have the mandatory National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM) certification. Kukreja is the CEO and co-founder of Paisabazaar.

