OTLK Investors Have Opportunity To Lead Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. ("Outlook" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OTLK ).

Class Period: December 29, 2022 – August 29, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 2, 2024

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors

that: (1) there was a lack of substantial evidence supporting ONS-5010 as a

treatment for wet AMD; (2) Outlook and/or its manufacturing partner had deficient chemistry manufacturing and controls and other manufacturing issues for ONS-5010, which remained unresolved at the time the ONS-5010 BLA was resubmitted to the FDA; (3) as a result of all the foregoing, the FDA was unlikely to approve the ONS-5010 BLA in its present form; (4) accordingly, ONS-5010's regulatory and commercial prospects were overstated; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Follow us for updates on Twitter: twitter/FRC_LAW .

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

If you wish to

learn more

about this class action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to the pending class action lawsuit, please contact Frank R. Cruz, of The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, 2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800, Century City, California 90067 at 310-914-5007, by email to [email protected] , or visit our website at .

If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

SOURCE The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles