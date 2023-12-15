(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "US IoT and Automation in Multifamily Housing: Players and Market Growth" report has been added to

This report examines current adoption of smart products in multifamily properties. It also explores the key challenges involved in servicing this market and profiles market leaders.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, properties faced many pressures including the need to support more remote and virtual interactions with residents as well as overcome widespread staffing shortages. Post-pandemic, residents expect these remote interactions and conveniences, while staffing shortages appear to be here to stay," said Kristen Hanich, Research Director at the analyst.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary



Key Findings: Top Pain Points Among MDUs

Key Findings: Technology Adoption Key Findings: Market Evolution and Business Priorities

IoT in the Multifamily Industry



Top Drivers of IoT Adoption for MDUs

Technologies Used and NPS Among Property Managers, on Their Largest Property

Usage of App & Website Portal by MDU Residents

Smart Apartment Applications: Unified or Separate? MDU Roadmaps: What's Coming, What's Next

Understanding Multifamily Pain Points



Top Concerns of MDUs

Common Pain Points in Deployment

Addressing Deployment Pain Points

Common Pain Points in Operations

Solutions

Networking in Multifamily Properties Cybersecurity and Data Privacy Challenges

Technology Enabling New Use Cases



Property Differentiators for Future Home Among MDU Residents

Self-Reported Adoption of In-Unit Property-Provided Devices by MDU Residents

Managed Wi-Fi and Managed Bulk Wi-Fi

Access Control

Utility management and disaster prevention solutions

Predictive and preventative maintenance Other Emerging Use Cases

Market Leading Vendors



Priorities When Choosing Vendors of Internet-Connected Devices

Smart Apartment Aggregator Platforms

Managed Wi-Fi Providers - MDU Specialists Access Control Solutions

MDU Market Sizing



Apartments by Units in Structure (#M Units)

Condos by Units in Structure (#M Units)

Apartment by Building Types (#M Units)

Condos by Building Types (#M Units)

Amenities and Features Provided by Community Apartment Residential Units with Smart Amenities

Appendix

