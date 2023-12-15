Netflix To Announce Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LOSGATOS, Calif., Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) today announced it will post its

fourth quarter 2023 financial results and business outlook on its investor relations website at

on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at approximately 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

A live video interview with co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters, Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann and VP, Finance/IR & Corporate Development Spencer Wang will begin at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time. Management will answer questions submitted by sell side analysts.

The live earnings video interview will be accessible on the Netflix Investor Relations YouTube channel at youtube/netflixir

at 1:45 p.m. Pacific Time and a recording of the webcast will be available shortly following the session at approximately 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

