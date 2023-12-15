(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
December 15, 2023
I nfo r ma t i on regarding the voting rights and shares
Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority
Listing location: Euronext-Paris
Compartiment: A
ISIN code: FR0012757854
As of the date mentioned thereafter, the total number of voting rights of SPIE is as follows:
|
Date
|
Total number of shares
|
Total number of voting rights
|
December 15, 2023
|
166,468,112
|
186,632,989
As a reminder, under the by-laws of SPIE (article 14), when a shareholder acquires or raises its interest to 1 % of the share capital or of the voting rights or to any multiple of such percentage, such shareholder is due to disclose such information.
10, avenue de l'Entreprise, 95863 Cergy-Pontoise Cedex, France
Tel : +33 (0)1 34 41 81 81
Limited liability company with a Board of Directors and with a share capital of 78,240,012.64€ / RCS Pontoise 532 712 825 / SIRET 532 712 825 00027
Attachment
SPIE - Information regarding the voting rights and shares - December 2023
MENAFN15122023004107003653ID1107604526
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.