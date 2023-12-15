SPIE_Information Regarding The Voting Rights And Shares - December 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) December 15, 2023 I nfo r ma t i on regarding the voting rights and shares Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority Listing location: Euronext-Paris

Compartiment: A

ISIN code: FR0012757854 As of the date mentioned thereafter, the total number of voting rights of SPIE is as follows:



Date

Total number of shares

Total number of voting rights

December 15, 2023

166,468,112

186,632,989



As a reminder, under the by-laws of SPIE (article 14), when a shareholder acquires or raises its interest to 1 % of the share capital or of the voting rights or to any multiple of such percentage, such shareholder is due to disclose such information.

10, avenue de l'Entreprise, 95863 Cergy-Pontoise Cedex, France

Tel : +33 (0)1 34 41 81 81

Limited liability company with a Board of Directors and with a share capital of 78,240,012.64€ / RCS Pontoise 532 712 825 / SIRET 532 712 825 00027

