SPIE_Information Regarding The Voting Rights And Shares - December 2023


12/15/2023 12:03:06 PM

December 15, 2023

I nfo r ma t i on regarding the voting rights and shares

Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority

Listing location: Euronext-Paris
Compartiment: A
ISIN code: FR0012757854

As of the date mentioned thereafter, the total number of voting rights of SPIE is as follows:


Date
Total number of shares
Total number of voting rights

December 15, 2023
166,468,112
186,632,989

As a reminder, under the by-laws of SPIE (article 14), when a shareholder acquires or raises its interest to 1 % of the share capital or of the voting rights or to any multiple of such percentage, such shareholder is due to disclose such information.

10, avenue de l'Entreprise, 95863 Cergy-Pontoise Cedex, France
Tel : +33 (0)1 34 41 81 81

Limited liability company with a Board of Directors and with a share capital of 78,240,012.64€ / RCS Pontoise 532 712 825 / SIRET 532 712 825 00027

