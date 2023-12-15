Valley Forge Tourism Announces 18Th Annual In-Person And Virtual Valley Forge Revolutionary Run

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Image from the 2023 Valley Forge Tourism Revolutionary Run

Participants of the 2023 Revolutionary Run with Monty, the Valley Forge Tourism Mascot.

The Valley Forge Revolutionary 5-Mile Run registration is now open and runners and walkers all over the world are invited to participate.

- Race Director Kirsten TallmanKING OF PRUSSIA, PA, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Valley Forge Revolutionary 5-Mile Run registration is now open and runners and walkers all over the world are invited to participate.Organized by the Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board (VFTCB), event options include an in-person 5-mile run or 2-mile walk at Valley Forge National Historical Park on Sunday, April 21st, and a virtual 5-mile run which can be completed anywhere during National Park Week, April 21st – 28th.The event cost ranges from $45 - $60 with an option to make personal donations. All proceeds from the event benefit Valley Forge National Historical Park.Last year, more than 1,200 runners and walkers from 22 different U.S. states and two countries competed in the hybrid race and contributed to the record-breaking race registration, donation, and sponsorship totals.“The mantra of determination and perseverance, both with the continental army, and the runners and walkers that take on this challenge, never ceases to amaze me with its parallel” said Race Director Kirsten Tallman.“The community pulling together in support of the park makes it just that much more special.”Since its inception in 2006, Rev Run has raised over $600,000 for Park infrastructure improvement projects and programming to enhance visitor experience. Contributions from last year's record donation of $70,000 is being used for sign and park furnishings to improve wayfinding signs and navigation throughout the Park and Once Upon a Nation storyteller programming.Previous projects have included bottle-filling stations, new wayside interpretation panels for the Patriots of African Descent Monument, design of informational midway kiosks, Once Upon a Nation programming, storytelling benches, bike repair stations, the newly renovated Grand Parade Trail Steuben Plaza area, and other trail connections.The VFTCB first introduced the virtual component of the race in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to record-breaking registration, virtual participation will remain an option moving forward.Returning in 2024 will be finisher medals and a Revolutionary Run commemorative t-shirt for all participants. Cash prizes with a purse totaling $1,400 will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers of the in-person portion of the race.Sponsorships will also be available starting at $350, with upgraded digital sponsorship opportunites via the tourism board's social media, website, and public relations efforts.The Park has a significant economic impact on the region, generally contributing $36 million and several hundred jobs to the local economy.More information regarding the Valley Forge Revolutionary 5-Mile Run, including registration information, can be found at or by following along on social media: @ValleyForgeRevolutionaryRun, @VisitValleyForge (Facebook), @VisitVF (Twitter), and @VisitValleyForge (Instagram).



Other