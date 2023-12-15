The 51St Annual Hoop Culture Capital Classic Presented By Events DC Returns To The Nation's Capital On April 13, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Entertainment & Sports Arena to host the capital region's best high school basketball players facing off against the nation on Saturday, April 13, 2024

- Thomas DoyleWASHINGTON DC, WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The 51st Annual Hoop Culture Capital Classic Presented by Events DC Returns to the Nation's Capital on April 13, 2024Entertainment & Sports Arena to host the capital region's best high school basketball players facing off against the nation on Saturday, April 13, 2024Hoop Culture and Events DC announced today, the nation's first high school basketball All-American game, the Hoop Culture Capital Classic presented by Events DC, is returning to Washington, DC on Saturday, April 13, 2024, at Entertainment & Sports Arena. Since 1973,“The Game That Started It All,” the Hoop Culture Capital Classic presented by Events DC has featured the top high school basketball talent from the capital region (DC, Maryland, and Virginia) versus student-athletes from across the United States. The game has become a steppingstone for many collegiate All-Americans, NBA All-Stars and Basketball Hall of Fame recipients.“We are very pleased to partner with Events DC again to bring the top high school basketball talent from around the country together at the Hoop Culture Capital Classic in Washington, DC at the Entertainment & Sports Arena,” said Thomas Doyle, CEO of The Capital Classic.“We are also excited to announce that Dennis“3D” Scott, 1987 Capital Team Alum and NBA great will be coaching the United States All-Stars. Said Doyle.“I am truly honored to coach the United States team in 2024. Coming back to the DMV almost 40 years since I played in the Capital Classic is beyond words,” said Dennis Scott.Ricky Goings, COO of the Capital Classic said,“we will also be naming the Hoop Culture Capital Classic & Events DC DMV player of the week throughout the 2023-24 high school basketball season.”“Events DC's mission is to generate economic impact and community benefits to our city and our community. We love to support our talented young athletes at the Hoop Culture Capital Classic at the Entertainment & Sports Arena,” said Events DC President and CEO Angie M. Gates.“This is the Sports Capital. This high-level game is key in preparing all the players for the next stage in their careers.”The Hoop Culture Capital Classic presented by Events DC is a living legacy sports event -a virtual who's who of basketball-and the players named for both Capital and U.S. teams over the years are among a pantheon of all-time greats. Throughout the years, the game has showcased notable NBA icons including Moses, Magic, Dominique, Michael, Patrick, Grant, LeBron, CP3, Carmelo and Klay.Opened in 2018, Entertainment & Sports Arena has added the Hoop Culture Capital Classic presented by Events DC to an already robust basketball legacy, serving as the home court for the WNBA Washington Mystics, NBA G-League Capital City Go-Go, Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) basketball tournament as well as regularly hosting USA Basketball men's and women's FIBA AmeriCup and FIBA World Cup qualifying games.For more information, visitTickets will be available soon. Sign up here to pre-register:For sponsorship inquiries, contact Pete Deoudes at ... / 301-367-2954

Thomas Doyle

The Capital Classic

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram