Cong To Sound LS Poll Bugle On Party's 138Th Anniv Celebrations In Nagpur

(MENAFN- IANS) Nagpur (Maharashtra), Dec 15 (IANS) The Congress will sound its Lok Sabha poll bugle on the occasion of the grand old party's 138th foundation celebrations at a mega-rally scheduled here on December 28, top party leaders said on Friday.

The rally will be attended by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, all top leaders, state Chief Ministers, MPs, MLAs, party chiefs of various states along with over a million party workers from all over the state and elsewhere in the country.

Speaking to media-persons, Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal said that after the party's victories in Karnataka, Telangana, mass endorsement has been increasing for the Congress and its vote-share has also significantly increased.

"The public support for Congress is growing all over India. In the recent assembly elections in five states, our vote-share showed a considerable increase. The Bharatiya Janata Party government is working in a dictatorial manner," said Venugopal.

Referring to the Parliament breach of security on December 13, Venugopal questioned "how can the country be safe when the Parliament is unsafe... The temple of democracy was attacked twice and both times during the BJP rule". "When the Congress and other Opposition parties questioned the government on this, 14 MPs were suspended but no action was taken against the BJP MP who had issued passes to the attackers," he said slamming the Centre, after a high-level party meeting in a hotel here.

State Congress President Nana Patole said that the December 28 rally will attract more than 10-lakh people and all wings of the party are working hard to make it a success as the Lok Sabha polls are just three months away. He said that the grand rally will serve to create enthusiasm and infuse new energy among the party workers, youth and women, and "will prove to be the harbinger of change in the country's politics".

--IANS

qn/pgh