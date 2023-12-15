               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Quadient SA - Monthly Information On Number Of Shares And Voting Rights


12/15/2023 11:48:16 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Monthly information on number of shares and voting rights
of Quadient S.A.

In accordance with article 223.11 of Autorité des Marchés Financiers'
(French Securities and Investment board) General Regulations

Ordinary shares - ISIN: FR0000120560

As at 31 November 2023

Total number of shares

34,468,912

Theoretical total number of voting rights

34,468,912

Net total number of voting rights

34,344,924

For more information, please contact:

Catherine Hubert-Dorel, Quadient

+33 (0)1 45 36 30 56

...

...

Caroline Baude, Quadient

+33 (0)1 45 36 31 82

...

Or visit our website:

Attachment

  • PDF

