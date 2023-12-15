Award-Winning Dr. Barbara Koltuska-Haskin Has Her First Foreign Release Of How My Brain Works: With Difin Translation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Award-winning author Dr. Barbara Koltuska-Haskin "How My Brain Works: A Guide to Understanding It Better and Keeping It Healthy" now reaches a larger audience.

- Dr. Barbara Koltuska-HaskinBROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Now, multiple-award-winning author Dr. Barbara Koltuska-Haskin's book now has a larger audience for her words:“Ever found yourself making 'stupid mistakes?' Maybe searching for the right word or feeling just slower than in the past?You think 'there's something wrong,' are you 'going crazy?' Relax! You're not going crazy, and this book is just for you.”With over a year and a half of time invested from initial contact by the publisher Difin to producing the final product, the Polish translation is now accessible to over 38 million Polish speaking people in the world.Early on, Dr. Barbara Koltuska-Haskin's English edition received international recognition through the NYC BIG BOOK AWARD®, as well as half of dozen book awards in the United States.Gabby Olczak, President of the the New York City Big Book Award, spoke with multi-award-winning author Dr. Barbara Koltuska-Haskin about her incredible book "How My Brain Works: A Guide to Understanding It Better and Keeping It Healthy" upon bestowing it with a Distinguished Favorite status.The full interview can be found on as well as on iHeart Radio, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and well over 35 other podcast streaming services. In addition, the permalink can be found on the award site here, .In addition, rave reviews have followed. Reviewer Jason Gibson writes "The only negative aspect of this book is that I wish I had this resource available to me earlier in my life! This is such an excellent description of tested techniques for developing a sound mental awareness, that it should be a staple for everyone to gain access! I genuinely believe Dr. Kotulska-Haskin's work will be influencing positive outcomes in people's lives for decades to come.I rate this book 4 out of 4 stars."Neuropsychologist Koltuska-Haskin's illuminating debut delineates the elements of neuropsychology and provides a practical model for improving brain health and function.Two self-help books in one, the first half of this thorough guide touches on the history of clinical neuropsychology, effective evaluation methods, and the importance of a neuropsychological evaluation.Koltuska-Haskin clearly explains the stages of a neuropsychological evaluation, taking into account differing circumstances. Technical procedures are outlined in unobtrusive detail. The trickier aspects of medical care, such as insurance and the privacy of medical records under HIPAA, is explained.The second half of the book offers a variety of holistic methods for boosting brain health with a healthy diet, sleep, exercise, meditation, and other practices.The award of Distinguished Favorite in the Health and Fitness category in the NYC Big Book Award is a tribute to the book's achievement in combining a wide range of knowledge essential for optimal brain function with practical advice based on the author's many years experience as one of the nation's leading neuropsychologists.How My Brain Works provides the reader with a basic understanding of this unique organ, advice for anyone concerned about the possibility of a cognitive problem, and the wisdom of the author's experience in helping her many patients keep their brains healthy and functioning at their highest level.Building on this information, Dr. Koltuska-Haskin offers a wealth of advice and tips on how to build and maintain optimum brain health. Reaching widely into the physical, psychological, nutritional, and spiritual worlds, she pulls together new research as well as age-old treasured learning to create an everyday guide to harnessing our most powerful mental tools in shaping the healthful and successful lives we all seek.###ABOUT THE AUTHORDr. Koltuska-Haskin is a clinical neuropsychologist in private practice with over 30 years experience. Along with a doctorate in psychology/neuropsychology, she has a Master of Science in Clinical Psychology and Bachelor of Education. Dr. Koltuska-Haskin was born and raised in Warsaw, Poland. In 1989, she was awarded the American Association of University Women International Fellowship where she spent a year at UCLA's postdoctoral training program in neuropsychology. She later received her US citizenship as an“alien of exceptional abilities” on the basis of her education, research in neuropsychology, and clinical achievements. Dr. Koltuska-Haskin contributes to Psychology Today, and many other known media. On another note, Dr. Koltuska-Haskin is also a classically trained messo soprano and earned a degree from the School of Music in Warsaw, Poland. She resides in sunny Albuquerque, New Mexico. The prize-winning title is published by the Golden Word Books imprint of Terra Nova Books ( ), an independent publisher in Santa Fe, New Mexico.Find out more at the author's website: or contact the author Dr. Koltuska-Haskin directly at ...Dr. Koltuska-Haskin was recognized by the NYC Big Book Award:To view the list of NYC Big Book winners and distinguished favorites, please visit:YouTube ChannelJoin us for Fall 2023, * Follow us on Twitter @GabbyBookAwards

